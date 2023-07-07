Sri Lanka's central bank says more rate cuts are needed for economy to 'bounce back'

watch now

Debt-ridden Sri Lanka may need to cut interest rates again to further boost growth in its economy, according to the head of its central bank. Nandalal Weerasinghe, governor of the Central Bank of Sri Lanka, told CNBC Friday that there will be more rate cuts to come, even after the central bank lowered its policy rate for a second consecutive month from 12% to 11% on Thursday. Asked if additional rate cuts will be needed, the governor answered: "Of course." He pointed to falling inflation rates in the Sri Lankan economy. "We should need further reduction in interest rates on the basis of forward-looking inflation, forward-looking output gap. This shows we made the right decision," Weerasinghe told CNBC's "Squawk Box Asia."

A laborer carrying a sack of onions at a market in Colombo on July 4, 2023. Ishara S. Kodikara | Afp | Getty Images

Sri Lanka negotiated a nearly $3 billion bailout from the International Monetary Fund last year, after thousands of protesters drove out the president from power, raiding his official residence and office on outrage over the government's economic mismanagement. Stocks listed in its capital Colombo jumped earlier in the week after parliament approved a domestic debt restructuring plan last weekend. Colombo's CSE All Share Index jumped by about 8% this week after parliament passed the plan required for the IMF's bailout package. Sri Lanka's total debt has exceeded $83 billion, the Associated Press reported, including foreign debt of $41.5 billion and $42.1 billion of domestic debt.

