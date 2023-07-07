CNBC Daily Open: Jobs are still growing uncontrollably

This report is from today's CNBC Daily Open, our new, international markets newsletter. CNBC Daily Open brings investors up to speed on everything they need to know, no matter where they are. Like what you see? You can subscribe here .

U.S. private sector companies added 497,000 jobs in June, according to payroll processing firm ADP. That's more than two times the Dow Jones estimate of 267,000, and well above May's downwardly revised figure of 267,000 jobs. The ADP jobs report doesn't necessarily give a good estimate of the Department of Labor's jobs report. But it shows how strong the U.S. jobs market remains.

Worst days and plunging profits

U.S. stocks fell Thursday as traders grew concerned over what the scorching hot ADP jobs report means for interest rates. The yield on 2-year Treasury rose around 4 basis points to hit 4.987%, while the 10-year jumped 9 basis points to 4.031%. Asia-Pacific markets traded lower for a second session on Friday. South Korea's Kospi lost around 1.3%, weighed down a 2% drop in Samsung Electronics after the firm estimated that its second-quarter profits plunged 96%.

An anticipated return

Hong Kong-listed Alibaba shares jumped 5.6% after Reuters reported that Chinese authorities are likely to end Ant Group's regulatory revamp with a fine of at least 8 billion yuan ($1.1 billion). This would clear the way for Ant, an affiliate of Chinese tech giant Alibaba, to get a financial holding company license and eventually list on the stock market, as it had intended before China cracked down on the company in 2020.

China's relationships in focus

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen started her four-day trip in Beijing Thursday. Yellen will discuss with China "how to responsibly manage [the U.S.-China] relationship," the Treasury Department said Sunday. Separately, research by the Economist Intelligence Unit identified Japan, South Korea and the Philippines as the economies that are the "most vulnerable" in the event of a conflict between Taiwan and China.

[PRO] Choice Chinese chipmaker

With its high youth unemployment rate and shrinking factory activity, China's economy may not be faring too well currently. But there are six U.S.-listed Chinese stocks that Morgan Stanley says have the potential to rise dramatically — one's a chipmaker that can soar 80%.