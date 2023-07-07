Tech roles are still ‘the most in-demand,' says job market expert—but you need these skills to land them

Amid the slew of mass layoffs in the tech industry over the past year, some job hunters might think twice about trying to enter the industry.

But fear not, says Richard Wahlquist, chief executive at the American Staffing Association, a trade group that represents staffing companies across industries.

Wahlquist has a birds-eye view of which sectors are hiring and which specific jobs employers need to fill. He notes that sectors like health care and construction continue to need workers. But from his vantage point, he says tech is still leading the way when it comes to hiring demand.

"Despite recent headlines involving layoffs at major companies, tech jobs remain among the most in-demand jobs in the labor market," Wahlquist tells CNBC Make It.

What has changed about the tech hiring landscape: the jobs are less at Big Tech companies. Instead, tech workers should target their job search at small and medium-sized enterprises, says Wahlquist.

Indeed, ZipRecruiter's chief economist Julia Pollak said in February on CNBC's "The Exchange" that even the tech workers who had been laid off found new jobs quickly.