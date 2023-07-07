These stocks, including Tesla, are this week's top performers as the S&P 500 falls

It's been a rocky week for Wall Street, but certain stocks managed to buck the trend and post gains. The S & P 500 is in the red by about 0.3% for the holiday-shortened week, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average is off by more than 1%. The Nasdaq Composite is about flat for the week as of Friday afternoon. The June payrolls report showed that jobs growth was cooler than anticipated, coming in at 209,000 compared to economists' estimate of 240,000. However, wages rose at an annualized pace of 4.4%, slightly higher than expectations. This reignited speculation among investors that the Federal Reserve may resume interest rate hikes later month. CNBC Pro used FactSet data to screen for this week's biggest gainers and analysts' expectations for them going forward. Data is current as of Friday morning. Finance tech company Fidelity National Information Services and Global Payments topped this week's biggest gainers list, rallying 7.9% and 7.7%, respectively. More than half of the analysts covering Fidelity rate it either a strong buy or buy, according to FactSet. The average price target on shares implies upside of about 20%. To be sure, the stock is down 12.3% year to date and has lost more than 36% over the past 12 months. Analysts are similarly bullish on Global Payments. More than 6 out of 10 analysts covering the payments software company have issued a buy or strong buy rating, per FactSet. Shares could surge nearly 29% from their current levels, according to the average price target. Tesla also outperformed the market this week, with gains of 6.6%. Earlier in the week, the electric vehicle giant beat analysts' expectations on vehicle deliveries in the second quarter. Analysts anticipate a potential pullback in shares, with the average price target suggesting downside of more than 21%, FactSet found. Tesla is up 126% in 2023. Automotive supplier BorgWarner also made the list. Shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday and are up 27% in 2023. Analysts estimate shares could rise another 7%, according to FactSet. Other names that had a strong week include Zions Bancorporation , KeyCorp , Truist Financial and Catalent .