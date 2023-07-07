Top 10 things to watch in the stock market Friday including a jobs shocker

Top 10 things to watch Friday, July 7 1. Surprising jobs miss in June after Thursday's blowout ADP hiring number. Nonfarm payrolls: 209,000 versus 240,000 expected with 110,00 negative revisions for the prior two months. Average hourly earnings are a little hot: up 0.4% month over month and up 4.4% year over year. Bond yields retreated immediately dropped in reaction to the report and then stabilized. Stocks are set to open modestly lower. 2. Biogen (BIIB) and Eisai's early Alzheimer's treatment Leqembi gets full approval by the FDA and Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) confirms broader coverage is available under the government registry system. All as expected, so not new news, but sets the stage for Club fave Eli Lilly 's (LLY) rival Alzheimer's drug donanemab to gain approval at a later date. Eli Lilly is now world's largest health care company by market value. 3. Costco (COST) June sales results: Total company sales dropped 1.4% and dropped 2.5% in the United States. Excluding impacts from changes in gas prices and currencies, total company sales rose 3% and rose 2% in the United States. Estimates had called for up 2.5% and up 2.3%, respectively. Food still doing better than non-food — not a surprise as spending on discretionary items has been weak. Traffic is still strong, up 4.2% globally and 3.6% in the U.S. Baird raises price target on Investing Club name COST to $550 per share from $535 and keeps outperform (buy) rating). 4. Wolfe Research shakes up its bank ratings: downgrades Wells Fargo (WFC) to peer perform from outperform (hold from buy) on risks to 2024 net interest income (NII) and commercial real estate exposure. Wolfe upgrades JPMorgan (JPM) to outperform on the belief that the First Republic accretion is not reflected in Wall Street estimates and a more favorable loan mix. Want to take the other side of the WFC trade. Morgan Stanley research analysts raise WFC price target by $3 per share to $47. Club name Wells Fargo and JPMorgan kick-off the second quarter earnings season next Friday before the bell. 5. Humana (HUM) loses a bull after JPMorgan downgrades HUM to neutral from overweight (hold from buy) with a price target of $540 per share, down from $576. The analysts cite concerns about Medicare Advantage (MA) cost-trend uncertainty and the upcoming election cycle. Even as Club name Humana continues to gain share in MA, it's hard to argue against the call because the old playbook is: don't own health insurance stocks in an election year. The group is an easy target of criticism from both sides. JPMorgan prefers Dow stock UnitedHealth (UNH) but lowers PT to $527 from $562. 6. Club name Meta Platforms (META) sees its new Twitter-killer app, Threads, now up to more than 50 million users. Elon Musk's Twitter threatens to sue Meta, alleging Mark Zuckerberg's company stole trade secrets. 7. Paramount (PARA) downgraded to underperform from peer perform (sell from hold), with a $14 price target by Wolfe Research. The analysts cite concerns about linear advertising exposure. The media company is the worst positioned for a secular downturn in the linear ad market, according to Wolfe because it has the highest exposure to non-sports. 8. Wells Fargo reiterates Club name Disney (DIS) as a Signature Pick with a $147 price target but cuts its earnings-per-share (EPS) estimates. The analysts say that numbers need to stop going down for the stock to finally work. Disney reports earnings on Aug. 9 after the bell. 9. Morgan Stanley raises its price target on Ford (F) to $16 from $14 and General Motors to $41 from $38 on higher earnings estimates. We broke down quarterly auto sales at Ford and what the numbers revealed about Club name's electric vehicle ambitions. Ferrari (RACE) remains Morgan Stanley analyst Adam Jonas' Top Pick as he raises his RACE price target to $340 from $310. 10. MoffettNathanson raises its price target on card companies: Mastercard (MA) to $490 from $460 and Visa (V) to $320 from $290. The analysts keep outperform (buy) ratings on both. (See here for a full list of the stocks in Jim Cramer's Charitable Trust.) As a subscriber to the CNBC Investing Club with Jim Cramer, you will receive a trade alert before Jim makes a trade. Jim waits 45 minutes after sending a trade alert before buying or selling a stock in his charitable trust's portfolio. If Jim has talked about a stock on CNBC TV, he waits 72 hours after issuing the trade alert before executing the trade. THE ABOVE INVESTING CLUB INFORMATION IS SUBJECT TO OUR TERMS AND CONDITIONS AND PRIVACY POLICY , TOGETHER WITH OUR DISCLAIMER . NO FIDUCIARY OBLIGATION OR DUTY EXISTS, OR IS CREATED, BY VIRTUE OF YOUR RECEIPT OF ANY INFORMATION PROVIDED IN CONNECTION WITH THE INVESTING CLUB. NO SPECIFIC OUTCOME OR PROFIT IS GUARANTEED.

