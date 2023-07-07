CNBC Investing Club

Two health-care stocks are in the headlines. How the news impacts our investments

thumbnail
Kevin Stankiewicz@in/kevinstankiewicz@kevin_stank
Amyloid plaques accumulate outside neurons. Amyloid plaques are characteristic features of Alzheimer's disease. They lead to a degeneration of the affected neurons.
Getty Images

Positive developments for one of Eli Lilly's (LLY) competitors in the nascent Alzheimer's treatment market are good news for the Club name, too. However, a Wall Street bull has grown more cautious on Humana (HUM). Here's a deeper look at the headlines and their implications for our investment theses in these two health-care companies.