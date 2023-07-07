LIVE UPDATES
Ukraine war live updates: Zelenskyy calls for ‘concrete’ steps on NATO bid; death toll in Lviv attack rises to 10
This is CNBC's live blog tracking developments on the war in Ukraine. See below for the latest updates.
Elsewhere, the death toll from a Russian missile strike on Ukraine's western city of Lviv rose to 10, according to the city's mayor. Emergency workers were said to be working to free the deceased from the rubble of an apartment building, following an attack far from the front line of the war.
Zelenskyy pushes for a 'clear signal' on NATO membership
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called on NATO to clearly indicate the country is on track to join the alliance, saying Kyiv needed more assurances than a general statement that the door to NATO remains open.
His comments come ahead of a two-day NATO summit in Vilnius, Lithuania, next week. Zelenskyy seeks a straightforward indication from the alliance that Ukraine can join the 30-member group when the war ends.
"We are talking about a clear signal, some concrete things in the direction of an invitation," Zelenskiy said at a news conference in Prague alongside Czech President Petr Pavel, Reuters reported. "We need this motivation. We need honesty in our relations."
— Sam Meredith
EU agrees to boost production of ammunition and missiles
The European Union reached a provisional agreement to speed up the region's production of ammunition and missiles, in a move it says will benefit Ukraine and the 27-nation bloc.
The EU presidency, currently held by Spain, said early Friday that member states and EU Parliament representatives agreed to "urgently mobilize" 500 million euros ($545 million) from its budget for an Act in Support of Ammunition Production.
The deal must now be endorsed by the European Council and Parliament, with entry into force expected before the end of the month. It comes after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called for more weapons from allies to help reduce the scale of Russia's war.
"This is yet another proof of the EU's unwavering commitment to supporting Ukraine, strengthening the EU's defence technological and industrial base, and ultimately ensuring the long term security and defence of EU citizens," Spanish Defense Minister Margarita Robles said in a statement.
— Sam Meredith
10 people killed in Russian missile strike in western Ukraine
A Russian missile strike on an apartment building in Lviv in western Ukraine has killed 10 people, according to city Mayor Andriy Sadovyi.
The official on Friday said on Telegram that emergency employees were now freeing the deceased from the rubble. "This will complete the search and rescue operation," he added, in remarks translated by NBC.
— Sam Meredith
Zelenskyy calls for more weapons as counteroffensive stalls
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy renewed calls for additional weapons as Kyiv's weekslong counteroffensive slows.
"It is important for Ukraine to receive the necessary weapons and ammunition in time for a successful counteroffensive and further de-occupation of its territories, and it is in the interests of other states to help the Ukrainian army stop Russian aggression before it moves further into Europe," Zelenskyy said, according to a readout provided by the Ukrainian government.
"If Russia goes further, your weapons will not be enough," the Ukrainian leader added, referring to gains made by Russian forces.
— Amanda Macias
Detained WSJ reporter enters 100th day in Russian prison
Friday will mark the 100th day since Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich was arrested on espionage charges in Russia. Gershkovich has been held at the Lefortovo prison in Moscow.
The Wall Street Journal and the Biden administration have denied Russian allegations that Gershkovich was operating as a spy on behalf of the U.S. government.
Earlier this week, the U.S. was granted consular access to Gershkovich for the second time since he was detained in March.
— Amanda Macias