Ukraine war live updates: Zelenskyy calls for ‘concrete’ steps on NATO bid; death toll in Lviv attack rises to 10

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called for a clear signal from NATO that Kyiv will be able to join the military alliance when the war ends, saying the 30-member group's open door policy is not enough.

His comments come ahead of a two-day summit of NATO leaders in Vilnius, Lithuania next week.

Elsewhere, the death toll from a Russian missile strike on Ukraine's western city of Lviv rose to 10, according to the city's mayor. Emergency workers were said to be working to free the deceased from the rubble of an apartment building, following an attack far from the front line of the war.