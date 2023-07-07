U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen meets Chinese Premier Li Qiang

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen arrived in Beijing on July 6, 2023, for her first visit under the Biden administration.

BEIJING — U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen defended American actions to protect its national security in prepared remarks for a meeting with Chinese Premier Li Qiang.

"The United States will, in certain circumstances, need to pursue targeted actions to protect its national security," Yellen said Friday in prepared remarks.

"And we may disagree in these instances," she said.

Among several measures, the U.S. in October announced sweeping export controls that restrict the ability of Chinese businesses to develop advanced semiconductors.

This week, China's Ministry of Commerce said that starting Aug. 1, businesses in China wanting to export two metals used in the manufacturing of chips would need to apply for licenses. The ministry said Thursday the measures were not targeted at a specific country, and that it had notified the U.S. and Europe ahead of the public announcement.