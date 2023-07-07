2-year Treasury yield dips as investors await June’s jobs report

At 5:43 a.m. ET, the yield on the 10-year Treasury was up by than 1 basis point at 4.05%. The 2-year Treasury was last trading at 4.988% after falling by 2 basis points. On Thursday, it had briefly reached a 16-year high of 5.120%.

U.S. Treasury yields were mostly flat Friday as investors looked to June's jobs report for fresh insights into the labor market and clues about the Federal Reserve's next interest rate moves.

Investors digested Thursday's ADP employment report which showed that private sector companies added 497,000 jobs in June, far ahead of the 220,000 previously expected by economists polled by Dow Jones. The data also came in far higher than the 267,000 jobs added in the previous month.

Treasury yields soared following the release of June's figures as investors considered what this could mean for the Federal Reserve's next interest rate decisions. Fed Chairman Jerome Powell suggested last week that a strong labor market was a key driver behind the central bank's restrictive policy approach.

The Fed has four more policy meetings at which it could change interest rates left this year, with the next one coming up later in July. Markets are widely expecting a rate increase to be announced then, but the picture is less clear for the remainder of the year.

This comes as policymakers have suggested multiple further rate hikes may be needed to ease inflation and cool the economy.

On Friday, June's jobs report may provide further clues about the state of the labor market and what could be on the horizon for monetary policy. Economists surveyed by Dow Jones are expecting payrolls to have risen by 240,000, less than May's 339,000.