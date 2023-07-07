Yellen says she's 'concerned' about China's new export controls in her first public remarks in Beijing

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen (R) shakes hands with U.S. Ambassador to China Nicholas Burns (L) on her arrival in Beijing on July 6, 2023, as Yang Yingming, Director General of the Department of International Economic Relations of China's Ministry of Finance, looks on.

BEIJING — U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said Friday she is "concerned" about the export controls China announced this week.

China's Ministry of Commerce announced Monday that starting Aug. 1, companies in China that want to export two metals used in semiconductor manufacturing would need to apply for licenses.

"I am also concerned about new export controls recently announced by China on two critical minerals used in technologies like semiconductors," Yellen said in prepared remarks for a meeting with U.S. businesses in Beijing.

"We are still evaluating the impact of these actions, but they remind us of the importance of building resilient and diversified supply chains."

The Biden administration has announced measures aimed at bolstering American tech capabilities and limiting China's access to advanced tech. Those include sweeping export controls that took effect in October and restrict the ability of U.S. businesses to sell certain advanced computing semiconductors or related manufacturing equipment to China.