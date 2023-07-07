Zoom is 'extremely optimistic' about growth in Asia-Pacific despite weaker outlook

watch now

Zoom is "doubling down" on its technical investments in the Asia-Pacific region as it seeks to strengthen growth, said the video communications company on Friday. There's "lots of activity happening in Asia, across all of APAC. We made a strong commitment about two years ago to really turn on the speed and step on the gas," Abe Smith, Zoom's head of international, told "Squawk Box Asia." "Whether it's here in Singapore, where we have a full data center … [or] in India, an effort forward with a R&D center in both Chennai and Bangalore." That's in spite of headwinds the company has been facing in the post-pandemic era as more people return to the office and business trips resume. Shares of Zoom fell about 45% in the past year.

While Zoom's revenue increased by 4% year-on-year in the fourth quarter ended Jan. 31, it is a far cry from the quadrupling of revenue that it saw during the pandemic. In February, the company announced plans to cut about 1,300 workers, or 15% of its workforce. It cited the "uncertainty of the global economy" as well as "its effect on our customers" as reasons behind the job cuts.

However, Smith said Zoom is "extremely optimistic" about the growth of its phone product in Asia Pacific. Zoom's cloud based phone solution — which offers services like unlimited domestic calls, SMS messaging and call recording — now makes up 10% of its revenue, he added. "That product grew over 100% year over year, it represents more than five and a half million seats today," said Smith. "We're going to deliver a limitless human connection … across a myriad of products … that allow people to connect and communicate with flexibility and by choice."

Zoom's A.I. push

The recent generative AI boom sees big tech firms pumping in soaring investments into products — including Zoom, as it competes with video-conferencing tools like Microsoft Teams. Zoom's big bet on AI also includes an investment in Anthropic, an AI safety and research company, back in May. "It's a huge investment for the company," said Smith. "That's a partnership and investment that will help accelerate the way that we work in this category."

