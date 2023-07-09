The 10 rules of 'Ikigai,' from authors of the Japanese ‘secret’ for ‘a long and happy life’

One of the most popular books about longevity is "Ikigai: The Japanese Secret to a Long and Happy Life," written by Héctor García and Francesc Miralles.

Ikigai loosely translates to "the happiness of always being busy," and is centered around a person's true purpose in life. Finding your ikigai is said to make life more meaningful.

In Okinawa, Japan, a blue zone with the highest concentration of centenarians in the world, ikigai is a common theme, according to García and Miralles who interviewed some of the world's oldest people.

A Japanese proverb states: "Only staying active will make you want to live a hundred years." And García and Miralles encourage you to stay active by immersing yourself in your ikigai.

Here are the 10 rules that they've found have made living in your purpose more seamless.