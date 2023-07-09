Yellen says 'direct' and 'productive' Beijing talks a step forward in putting U.S.-China ties on 'surer footing'

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen addresses journalists in a press conference July 9 capping her four-day Beijing visit. She said "direct, substantive and productive" talks have set relations between the world's two largest economies on a "surer footing." Pedro Pardo | Afp | Getty Images

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said 10 hours of meetings with Chinese officials in two days were "direct, substantive and productive" and a step forward in helping to set relations between the world's two largest economies on a "surer footing." Yellen's Beijing trip comes at a time when Washington is considering curbs on U.S. investment in China amid an escalating global battle for technological supremacy. She is the second member of U.S. President Joe Biden's cabinet to visit Beijing in recent weeks amid efforts to stabilize ties between the two powers. "The U.S. and China have significant disagreements. Those disagreements need to be communicated clearly and directly," Yellen said in prepared remarks. "But President [Joe] Biden and I do not see the relationship between the U.S. and China through the frame of great power conflict." "We believe that the world is big enough for both of our countries to thrive. Both nations have an obligation to responsibly manage this relationship: to find a way to live together and share in global prosperity," she added.

watch now

In comments at a press conference capping her four-day Beijing visit, Yellen said she told her Chinese counterparts that any curbs on U.S. outbound investments would be "transparent" and "very narrowly targeted." Otherwise, she added, Chinese officials can raise their concerns and U.S. will in some cases, address unintended consequences. "Broadly speaking, I believe that my bilateral meetings – which totaled about 10 hours over two days – served as a step forward in our effort to put the U.S.-China relationship on surer footing," Yellen concluded. Just days before Yellen's visit, Beijing had slapped export curbs on chipmaking metals and its compounds — which China's Ministry of Commerce claimed to have given the U.S. and Europe advance notice. In October, the U.S. launched sweeping rules aimed at cutting off exports of key chips and semiconductor tools to China.

Diversifying, not decoupling

Yellen said she "made clear that the United States is not seeking to decouple from China," in her discussions with Chinese Premier Li Qiang, Vice Premier He Lifeng and other senior officials. "There is an important distinction between decoupling, on the one hand, and on the other hand, diversifying critical supply chains or taking targeted national security actions," she said. "We know that a decoupling of the world's two largest economies would be disastrous for both countries and destabilizing for the world," she added. "And it would be virtually impossible to undertake."

watch now

China Vice Premier He said Saturday talks with Yellen were "constructive," according to a Chinese government readout. "Noting that the overstretching of national security does no good to the normal economic and trade exchanges, the Chinese side expressed concerns over the sanctions and restrictions imposed by the United States on China," the same statement said. "The two sides agreed to strengthen communication and cooperation on addressing global challenges, and continue maintaining exchanges and interactions," the statement added.

Tricky balance

Yellen's task in Beijing was a tricky one. While she expressed her worries on "a recent uptick in coercive actions against American firms," she also sought to seek Chinese cooperation on issues ranging from debt distress in emerging markets and developing countries to climate change. These are principles she laid out in an April speech where she stressed the importance of fairness in the U.S. economic competition with China.

watch now