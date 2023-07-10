Biden advisor defends stimulus and inflation surge: 'The real cause was the global pandemic'

watch now

The Covid-19 pandemic, rather than Joe Biden's economic policies and stimulus packages, is the "real cause" of high inflation, according to a member of the U.S. President's Council of Economic Advisers. In an interview over the weekend, it was put to Heather Boushey that a key criticism against "Bidenomics" and the huge stimulus it had brought, was that it had, to a certain extent, fueled inflation. Boushey, who was speaking to CNBC's Charlotte Reed at the Aix-en-Provence economic forum in France, rejected this notion. "What the president did when he first came into office, the American Rescue Plan — we were in the middle of a pandemic, and he put in place a policy that gave us enough flexibility to deal with all the challenges that came our way," she said. A $1.9 trillion relief package, the American Rescue Plan was announced in Jan. 2021 and passed by Congress in March of that year.

"Had we done that, and the United States' inflation spiked higher than anyone else, well, maybe you could make the case that it was about that policy," Boushey added. "But the reality is, is that that isn't what happened — yes, the United States had inflation, but so did other countries that did not have the same policies." "So the inflation, the real cause was the global pandemic, and that is about the resiliency of our global supply chains." Expanding on her point, Boushey said this was why the U.S. was "making the investments that we need to make."