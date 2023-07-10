Cramer's Lightning Round: Palantir is a buy

Stock Chart Icon Stock chart icon Rambus's year-to-date stock performance.

Rambus : "High speed chip interface is finally making a comeback... I cannot believe this stock — well, it does make money, the company makes money— So I am going to endorse it, but I cannot believe how long it's taken to get to where it's going."

Palantir's year-to-date stock performance.

Palantir : "That was a great quarter, Palantir. I remain a buyer, I even told the CFO that recently. He was a little skeptical of my own intentions, but I like Palantir."

Coherus Biosciences's year-to-date stock performance

Coherus Biosciences : "I've got to tell you, it's a very hard drug to make... Look, it's a good spec, let's just leave it at that."

Commercial Metals's year-to-date stock performance.

Commercial Metals : "I've liked that company for 30 years. I like the metal recycling business, and I think it's terrific, second only to Nucor, as far as I'm concerned in that group."

