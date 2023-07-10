European regulator to review weight loss drugs following reports of suicidal thoughts

Packages of the weight-loss drug Wegovy from the pharmaceutical company Novo Nordisk lie on the sales counter in a Danish pharmacy.

The European Medicines Agency said Monday it would undertake a review into a number of drugs used to treat obesity and diabetes after it was reported some patients experienced thoughts of suicide or self-harm.

In a statement, the regulator said its safety committee, or PRAC, was "currently evaluating the risk of suicidal thoughts and thoughts of self-harm in patients who used a semaglutide — or liraglutide —containing medicine for weight loss."

"The review is being carried out in the context of a signal procedure raised by the Icelandic Medicines Agency following three case reports," the EMA said. "A signal is information on a new or known adverse event that is potentially caused by a medicine and that warrants further investigation."

The EMA said the case reports "included 2 cases of suicidal thoughts, one following the use of Saxenda and one after Ozempic. One additional case reported thoughts of self-injury with Saxenda."

"The semaglutide-containing medicine Wegovy and the liraglutide-containing medicine Saxenda are authorised for weight loss, together with diet and physical activity," the EMA said.

Ozempic is used to treat type 2 diabetes, and its active ingredient is semaglutide. All drugs are manufactured by Danish firm Novo Nordisk .

Shares of the company were slightly higher on Monday afternoon, paring earlier losses.

"Suicidal behaviour is not currently listed as a side effect in the EU product information of these medicines," the EMA said. "The PRAC will consider whether the review should be extended to also include other medicines of the same class ('GLP-1 receptor agonist')."