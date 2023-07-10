Lithuania says on eve of NATO summit that providing Ukraine with a pathway to membership is an 'achievable goal'

Lithuania's president said Monday that establishing a pathway for Ukraine's NATO membership is an "achievable goal," even as lesser security assurances have been touted by members of the military alliance ahead of a two-day summit this week.

Speaking to CNBC's Steve Sedgwick in Vilnius, Gitanas Nauseda said various interim security assurances would be discussed when NATO members meet in the Lithuanian capital Tuesday, but he added that Ukraine ultimately had a rightful place in the military alliance.

U.S. President Joe Biden said Sunday that Washington was ready to provide security to Ukraine in a similar way as it does to Israel, offering "the weaponry they need, the capacity to defend themselves." These comments were echoed by German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

"As a temporary solution on the path toward full integration of in NATO, it might be considered. And it is a quite beneficial form of cooperation. But this is not a replacement for the full-fledged membership in NATO," Nauseda said.

"I don't think that this is the final goal for Ukraine. The final destination of Ukraine is to be in the family of NATO alliance," he added.

Asked whether Ukraine would receive a pathway to membership at this week's meeting, Nauseda said it was possible.

"I think it's [an] achievable goal and this is a very important goal too," he said.

Kyiv applied for fast-track NATO membership in Sept. 2022 in retaliation against Moscow after it said it had annexed four Ukrainian regions amid its full-scale invasion. NATO's European expansion has long been considered a point of provocation by Russian President Vladimir Putin.