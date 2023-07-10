Ukraine war live updates: 500 days since Russia launched its full-scale invasion; Kyiv's allies to meet in Vilnius this week

Over the weekend, Ukraine marked 500 days of battle since Russia's devastating full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's presidential office commemorated the occasion with the release of a video shot at Snake Island on the Black Sea — a minor outpost that entered the war's turbulent history as a sign of defiance against the Kremlin, when it refused to surrender to Russian forces at the start of the invasion.

Snake Island was captured by Moscow's troops shortly after, then reclaimed by Ukraine in June last year.

"Although this is a small piece of land in the middle of our Black Sea, it is a great proof that Ukraine will regain every bit of its territory," Zelenskyy said, remembering the sacrifice of fallen Ukrainian forces.

"I want to thank – from here, from this place of victory – each of our soldiers for these 500 days."

— Ruxandra Iordache