CNBC Daily Open: June’s jobs report won’t deter Fed from hikes

Modest jobs growth

U.S. nonfarm payrolls increased 290,000 in June while the unemployment rate was 3.6%, according to the Labor Department. Job creation was — for once — lower than economists' expectations of 240,000, though the unemployment rate, which was 0.1 percentage point lower than in May, was exactly on the mark.

But markets continued sliding

U.S. stocks fell Friday despite data that showed the U.S. economy adding fewer jobs than expected. All major indexes ended the week in the red. In Europe, the benchmark Stoxx 600 Index added 0.1%. But shares of OSB Group, a British financial services provider, sank 28.8% after reporting that its net income would drop by up to £180 million ($230 million).

Restabilizing U.S.-China relations

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen wrapped up her four-day trip to China on Sunday. She said she's had about 10 hours of "direct, substantive and productive" meetings with Chinese officials that will put relations between the U.S. and China on "surer footing." The world is "big enough" for both the U.S. and China to thrive, she emphasized.

Elon Musk's troubles

Last week was tough for the world's richest man. Attorneys for Elon Musk sued the law firm that represented Twitter when Musk was trying to take the company private last year, alleging the firm's $90 million bill was excessive. Meanwhile, Meta's Twitter rival Threads racked up 70 million signups in just one day; Twitter's lawyer accused Meta of stealing trade secrets to build Threads.

[PRO] Eyes on inflation

Now that June's jobs report is out, investors are turning their attention to the month's consumer price index, coming out on Wednesday, to get an idea of how high interest rates will go. Big banks will report second-quarter earnings later this week too, giving a picture of how the U.S. economy is doing.