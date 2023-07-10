CNBC Daily Open: June’s jobs report won’t stop rate hikes

A 'Now Hiring' sign posted outside of a restaurant looking to hire workers on May 05, 2023 in Miami, Florida.

This report is from today's CNBC Daily Open, our new, international markets newsletter. CNBC Daily Open brings investors up to speed on everything they need to know, no matter where they are. Like what you see? You can subscribe here .

Jobs growth cooled

U.S. nonfarm payrolls increased 209,000 in June while the unemployment rate was 3.6%, according to the Labor Department. Job creation was — for once — lower than economists' expectations of 240,000, though the unemployment rate, which was 0.1 percentage point lower than in May, was exactly on the mark.

Mixed markets

U.S. stocks fell Friday despite data that showed the U.S. economy adding fewer jobs than expected. All major indexes ended the week in the red. Asia-Pacific markets traded mixed Monday. Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index added around 0.8%, boosted by a strong showing from Alibaba. Hong Kong-listed shares of the technology giant popped more than 3% amid hopes that China's crackdown on its subsidiary, Ant Group, is ending.

Prices plunge in China

China's economy is still faltering. The country's producer prices in June fell 5.4% year on year, its ninth consecutive drop and sharpest decline since December 2015. Consumer prices were flat compared with a year ago. Both figures were worse than predicted — economists had expected PPI to drop 5% and CPI to increase 0.2%.

Restabilizing U.S.-China relations

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen wrapped up her four-day trip to China on Sunday. She said she's had about 10 hours of "direct, substantive and productive" meetings with Chinese officials that will put relations between the U.S. and China on "surer footing." The world is "big enough" for both the U.S. and China to thrive, she emphasized.

[PRO] Winners of the chip war

Despite Yellen's comments that the U.S. isn't looking to "decouple from China," it's undeniable some companies are benefiting from the chip wars between U.S. and China. One Chinese company jumped 30% in the days after China announced export restrictions on key semiconductor metals.