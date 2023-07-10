The CPI trade: What JPMorgan sees the market doing, based on these scenarios

Investors this week will turn their attention to the latest consumer price index report, as fears that the Federal Reserve will have to keep raising rates weigh on sentiment. CPI is expected to to have risen by 3.1% in June from the year-earlier period. Excluding food and energy, they forecast a 5% advance. The latest reading on the inflation gauge comes after the June jobs report showed wages grew at a slightly higher-than-expected pace, raising concern that the Fed may have to keep increasing rates to bring inflation closer to its 2% target. Given this backdrop, JPMorgan traders broke down five scenarios for how the market might react to the report, depending on how much CPI increased from the prior year: 45% probability — CPI between 3% and 3.2%: This is the most likely outcome heading into the report, according to JPMorgan. "This outcome continues to support the disinflation narrative but is unlikely to move the Fed from hiking 25bps in July; but, it may be enough to remove further rate hike expectations for the balance of the year," traders at the bank said. Under this scenario, the S & P 500 would rise 0.5%-0.75%. 25% chance — CPI between 2.8% and 2.9%: The S & P 500 would rally between 1.5% and 1.75% under this scenario. "We could see rate hike expectations for July fall; in our view if you saw those expectations fall under 45% then we may see the Fed capitulate and do another 'hawkish skip' since we would have seen inflation largely normalize before feeling the full effects of the tightening cycle," JPMorgan's trading desk said. 15% probability — CPI between 3.3% and 3.6%: "This scenario will do little to assuage concerns that the Fed ends its hiking cycle soon and would call into question inflation forecasts considering the expected rise to Energy prices this summer and a still strong consumer," the traders wrote Monday. The S & P 500 would drop between 1% and 1.25% under this outcome. 10% chance — CPI at 2.7% or lower: Under this outcome, JPMorgan traders think a rate hike this month would be taken off the table and the possibility of a rate cut in the fourth quarter would increase. The S & P 500 would rally 2.5%-3%. 5% probability — CPI at 3.7% or higher: This outcome would spark a market selloff to the tune of 2%-2.5% in the S & P 500. That said, for this to take place, "we would likely experience a significant increase in core inflation, creating a worrying trend for the Fed. … Further, expectations for the Fed to do 50bps in July arise with some additional hikes priced in for the remaining meetings." — CNBC's Michael Bloom contributed reporting.