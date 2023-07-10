This core stock position gets a trim and a new rating after a fantastic run

We are selling 30 shares of Caterpillar (CAT) at roughly $247.72. Following the trade, Jim Cramer's Charitable Trust will own 340 shares of CAT, decreasing its weighting in the portfolio to 3% from 3.27%. Industrials are the top-performing sector in the market Monday, and we are jumping on that strength to let go of a little bit of Caterpillar (CAT) shares after a great run. Shares of this construction equipment manufacturer have rallied about 20% since the start of June and 15% since its first quarter earnings report pullback , which we bought into a few days after the print on April 27. Monday's sale is what we call "trimming around a core position." We consider Caterpillar a core stock to own because it is a quality construction equipment manufacturer that will be one of the biggest winners of the hundreds of billions of dollars that will be spent on road construction and other infrastructure projects over the next few years. A core position is usually an investment we want to hold onto for the long term because it meets our criteria of improving fundamentals, a quality management team, and in most cases, a long history of cash returns to shareholders. But from time to time, we will trade around those core positions after a big move to protect against giving back those gains. We may have started too early on this Caterpillar position, initially buying a little below $260 in January, and therefore we will realize a small loss of about 4% on this trade. However, we were steadfast in our belief that the market had Caterpillar wrong when it traded below $220 throughout the spring, leading to several buys at what now look to be dirt-cheap prices. Although we still think CAT has the potential to revisit its highs from earlier this year, we are moving our rating to a 2. (Jim Cramer's Charitable Trust is long CAT. See here for a full list of the stocks.) As a subscriber to the CNBC Investing Club with Jim Cramer, you will receive a trade alert before Jim makes a trade. Jim waits 45 minutes after sending a trade alert before buying or selling a stock in his charitable trust's portfolio. If Jim has talked about a stock on CNBC TV, he waits 72 hours after issuing the trade alert before executing the trade. THE ABOVE INVESTING CLUB INFORMATION IS SUBJECT TO OUR TERMS AND CONDITIONS AND PRIVACY POLICY , TOGETHER WITH OUR DISCLAIMER . NO FIDUCIARY OBLIGATION OR DUTY EXISTS, OR IS CREATED, BY VIRTUE OF YOUR RECEIPT OF ANY INFORMATION PROVIDED IN CONNECTION WITH THE INVESTING CLUB. NO SPECIFIC OUTCOME OR PROFIT IS GUARANTEED.

An employee stands next to a fleet of Caterpillar 793F autonomous haul trucks at the Kings mine site at Fortescue Metals Group Ltd.'s Solomon mining hub in the Pilbara region, Western Australia Bloomberg | Bloomberg | Getty Images