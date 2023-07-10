Trump ally Steve Bannon ordered to pay $480,000 for unpaid legal bills

Former White House Chief Strategist Steve Bannon holds up a copy of the Financial Times while speaking to members of the media outside US District Court House as his trial for contempt of Congress continues, in Washington, DC, on July 20, 2022.

A judge ordered former Trump White House aide Steve Bannon to pay a New York law firm $480,487 in unpaid legal bills.

And that amount could grow.

Manhattan Supreme Court Judge Arlene Bluth also awarded the law firm Davidoff Hutcher & Citron fees it incurred from having to sue Bannon to collect what it was owed for work performed from November 2020 through November 2022.

Bluth's six-page decision brushed aside Bannon's arguments against the bill, which suggested Davidoff Hutcher's retainer was not entitled to charge for work related to four different legal cases, and that he never "personally received" the firms' bills or paid their invoices himself.

The judge noted that Davidoff Hutcher had been paid $375,000 for work for Bannon before he stopped paying the firm.

"Clearly someone affiliated with defendant was getting these invoices and defendant admits he instructed his team to pay plaintiff," Bluth wrote.

Bannon "cannot receive the benefit of plaintiff's legal representation and then insist he need not for it," the judge wrote.

Bannon's current lawyer, Harlan Protass told CNBC on Monday: "The judge's decision was clearly wrong and we intend to immediately appeal."

The order comes as Bannon — now represented by a different law firm — faces a May 2024 criminal trial in the same court for allegedly defrauding donors to a purported effort to build a wall at the U.S.-Mexico border. He has pleaded not guilty in the case.

Former President Donald Trump pardoned Bannon just before leaving office in January 2021 in connection with a then-pending federal criminal prosecution for the same alleged "We Build the Wall" scam, in which three co-defendants all later pleaded guilty or were convicted.

Bannon also is appealing a Washington, D.C., federal court conviction and related four-month jail sentence for contempt of Congress for refusing to testify to the special House committee that investigated the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot, after it issued him a subpoena.

Bannon's former lawyer, Davidoff Hutcher partner Robert Costello, told CNBC that if Bannon "appeals, of course, the meter is running" on the unpaid fees he owes the firm.