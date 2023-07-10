We know A.I. is big for Nvidia. But new estimates of just how big are staggering

Goldman Sachs put out its medium-term estimate of the generative artificial intelligence opportunity for Club name Nvidia (NVDA). The number is astounding. The boom in generative AI adoption could generate more than $90 billion in revenue for Nvidia over the next three years, according to Goldman's latest analysis revealed in a note to clients Sunday. For context, in its most recent fiscal year ended in January, Nvidia's Compute and Networking segment — home to sales of data-center GPUs that are used for AI applications — generated around $15 billion in sales. Goldman's estimate underscores the massive growth opportunity ahead for Nvidia, a key reason why Jim Cramer has called it an own-it, don't-trade-it stock. Apple (AAPL) was the first and only other stock to get this designation from Jim. NVDA YTD mountain Nvidia YTD performance Nvidia shares have, of course, been a stellar performer so far this year due in large part to its AI dominance. But our belief that even brighter days for its business are ahead — a view shared by Goldman — gives us confidence in the stock's multiyear trajectory. To estimate Nvidia's AI revenue opportunity, Goldman broke it down into two computing categories: training and inference. Training is the larger revenue opportunity over the next few years, and it incorporates the sales of Nvidia's graphics processing units, or GPUs. Nvidia's best-in-class GPUs deliver the accelerated computing power used to "train" large language models like OpenAI's ChatGPT. At a high level, the training stage for an AI model is where it is fed large quantities of data to learn and use to make predictions. Inference is the smaller revenue opportunity right now. In the world of AI, inference refers to putting an AI model to work — based on new user inputs, or real-world scenarios it hasn't yet encountered — to make a prediction and complete tasks, such as generating text and images. Here's a chart that shows how Goldman sees Nvidia's AI revenue opportunities shaking out from calendar year 2023 through calendar 2025 in each category. Keep in mind: Goldman's estimate are for calendar years, not fiscal years. Nvidia is among the companies that don't follow the traditional January-through-December year. Its fiscal years usually start in late January. For example, its fiscal 2024 began on Jan. 30, 2023. Those fiscal first-quarter results were delivered in May. To put Goldman's AI computing revenue estimates into perspective: Nvidia's entire companywide revenue over the past three fiscal years totaled $70.5 billion. Just over half of that — $37.06 billion — came from its Graphics segment, which includes GPU sales for PC gaming. The rest of the revenue from that three-year stack comes from Nvidia's other segment Compute and Networking, as noted earlier. While the Compute and Networking division stands to gain immensely from the generative AI boom, as Goldman indicates, investors should be mindful that those analyst estimates don't include revenue contributions from gaming, which is seeing a rebound. Other smaller end markets like automotive — which management has recently called out as one seeing momentum — are not factored in, either. Goldman's estimates reflect Nvidia's standing as the dominant enable of generative AI. Its other revenue streams — while catching less of the spotlight as AI adoption grows — still matter as well. Historically, the majority of inference tasks are completed by central processing units, or CPUs. Goldman expects more inference workloads will be handled by accelerators — think GPUs — in the future. "While small in relation to Training in the near-term, we envision Inferencing becoming the larger and more recurring opportunity for Nvidia and its peers in the long run," according to the Wall Street firm. For its part, Nvidia management is optimistic about the inference opportunity, too, with CEO Jensen Huang arguing in May that GPUs are better suited to handle inference for generative AI applications due to their "size and complexities." In March, Nvidia announced four new inference platforms . Of the roughly $85 billion in training revenue Goldman estimates over the next three years (represented in the second column of our chart above), nearly $11 billion is projected to come from Chinese cloud service providers. The firm acknowledged that further U.S. government export controls on chips to China could put that estimate "at risk." In late June, amid reports that more strict export rules were being considered by the Biden administration, Nvidia said they wouldn't have a near-term hit to its business , given strong demand in countries outside China. However, Nvidia CFO Colette Kress indicated that over the longer term, its future business would feel an impact from such restrictions. Goldman's fresh look at the AI opportunity also served as the basis for boosted earnings estimates for Nvidia. The analysts increased their per-share price target to $495 from $440 while reiterating their buy rating on the stock. The new PT of $495 per share reflects a 17.4% premium from where Nvidia closed on Monday. Goldman now sees Nvidia earning an adjusted $11.99 per share in fiscal 2025 and $14.14 per share in fiscal 2026, which are 17.6% and 13% higher, respectively, than FactSet's consensus analyst estimates. While Wall Street substantially increased its EPS outlook for Nvidia once this year — in late May, after the company's jaw-dropping fiscal 2024 second-quarter guidance — Goldman suggested further bumps from the analyst community are likely ahead. "With our updated estimates sitting comfortably above Street consensus, we envision positive EPS revisions supporting sustained stock price outperformance through the balance of the calendar year," Goldman wrote to clients. (Jim Cramer's Charitable Trust is long NVDA. See here for a full list of the stocks.) As a subscriber to the CNBC Investing Club with Jim Cramer, you will receive a trade alert before Jim makes a trade. Jim waits 45 minutes after sending a trade alert before buying or selling a stock in his charitable trust's portfolio. If Jim has talked about a stock on CNBC TV, he waits 72 hours after issuing the trade alert before executing the trade. Justin Sullivan | Getty Images