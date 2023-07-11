Asia markets set to rise as Wall Street snaps three-day losing streak

Sydney Harbour taking in the Harbour Bridge, Opera House and ferries at sunrise during the COVID-19 pandemic on April 20, 2020 in Sydney, Australia.

Asia-Pacific markets are set to rise on Tuesday, tracking moves on Wall Street as U.S. markets snapped a three-day losing streak.

Australia will release consumer confidence surveys out from Australia, while the Philippines will also publish its trade numbers for June.

In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 climbed 0.22% and Japan's Nikkei 225 advanced 0.6%, while the Topix saw a smaller gain of 0.32%.

South Korea's Kospi led gains in the region among benchmark indexes, gaining 0.69%, while the Kosdaq was up 0.74%.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index looks to extend its gains from Monday, with futures at 18,642 compared to the HSI's last close of 18,479.72.