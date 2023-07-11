LIVE UPDATES
Asia markets set to rise as Wall Street snaps three-day losing streak
This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets.
Asia-Pacific markets are set to rise on Tuesday, tracking moves on Wall Street as U.S. markets snapped a three-day losing streak.
Australia will release consumer confidence surveys out from Australia, while the Philippines will also publish its trade numbers for June.
In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 climbed 0.22% and Japan's Nikkei 225 advanced 0.6%, while the Topix saw a smaller gain of 0.32%.
South Korea's Kospi led gains in the region among benchmark indexes, gaining 0.69%, while the Kosdaq was up 0.74%.
Hong Kong's Hang Seng index looks to extend its gains from Monday, with futures at 18,642 compared to the HSI's last close of 18,479.72.
Investors are bracing for a slew of inflation data later in the week, including June inflation numbers from the U.S., which will give clues to the Federal Reserve's hiking path.
Reuters reported that comments from Fed officials say that interest rates will still be needed to raised further to bring down inflation that is still too high, "but the end to its current monetary policy tightening cycle is getting close."
Overnight in the U.S., the Dow Jones Industrial Average led gains and added 0.62%, while the S&P 500 rose 0.24% and the Nasdaq Composite gained 0.18%.
— CNBC's Sarah Min contributed to this report
CNBC Pro: 15 strategists predict where the S&P 500 will end 2023 — and how to position for it
Stocks have rallied hard so far this year. But the impressive returns have also made some investors nervous about the market's ability to hold on to the gains for the rest of 2023.
CNBC Pro surveyed 15 market strategists at investment banks and asset managers between July 3-7, asking them to lay out what they expect from stock markets in the second half of this year. The respondents also shared their views on how investors should be positioned and the most significant market risks.
While some said they expected stocks to keep rallying, others were more skeptical and suggested investors prepare for the S&P 500 to decline by 10% by the end of the year.
CNBC Pro subscribers can read more here.
— Ganesh Rao
Industrials sector outperforms Monday
Industrials led the S&P 500's sector gains on Monday.
The Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund rose 1.2%. Paycom Software, Quanta Services and Stanley Black & Decker all rallied by more than 3%.
The health care sector was the second-biggest gained, with the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund posting an 0.8% increase.
— Hakyung Kim
Meta Platforms, consumer discretionary stocks among S&P 500 name hitting new highs
Meta Platforms shares rose on Monday to trade near levels last seen in February 2022. A slew of consumer discretionary stocks also notched new highs, including Norwegian Cruise Line, last trading near levels not seen since April 2022.
Here are some of the other companies hitting fresh 52-week highs:
- Lowe's trading at levels not seen since March 2022
- Marriott International trading at levels not seen since April 2022
- Ralph Lauren trading at levels not seen since March 2022
- Baker Hughes trading at levels not seen since June 2022
- Fiserv trading at levels not seen since April 2021
- FleetCor Technologies trading at levels not seen since April 2022
- DaVita Inc. trading at levels not seen since May 2022
- American Airlines Group trading at levels not seen since May 2022
- Alaska Air Group trading at levels not seen since April 2022
- Carrier Global trading at levels not seen since January 2022
- Rockwell Automation trading at levels not seen since January 2022
- Verisk Analytics trading at levels not seen since December 2021
- Westinghouse Air Brake Tech trading at levels not seen since September 2018
- NXP Semiconductor trading at levels not seen since February 2022
- TE Connectivity trading at levels not seen since March 2022
These stocks hit fresh all-time highs:
- Howmet Aerospace trading at all-time highs back to its Alcoa spinoff in November 2016
- Ingersoll-Rand trading at all-time high levels back through our history to 1972
- Quanta Services trading at all-time highs back to its IPO in February 1998
- Fortinet trading at all-time highs back to its IPO in November 2009
These names hit fresh lows:
- Bristol-Myers Squibb trading at lows not seen since January 2022
- Humana trading at lows not seen since June 2022
- Amcor trading at lows not seen since June 2020
- FMC Corp trading at lows not seen since November 2021
— Chris Hayes, Samantha Subin