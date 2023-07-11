Be cautious buying A.I. ETFs, Bank of America says

Investors should be wary of buying ETFs that hold artificial intelligence stocks to chase the trend's big gains, according to Bank of America. On Tuesday, investment and ETF strategist Jared Woodard initiated coverage of eight AI funds, which had an average gain of 27% year to date. Woodard set a neutral view on all of the funds, even while acknowledging that their strong momentum could lead to more short-term gains. "There are also good reasons to wait. AI ETFs are priced for a bygone world of 2% bond yields, low long-term cost of capital, easy globalization, and friendly inflation. ... Valuations are steep: the average AI ETF trades at 31x earnings. One third of AI firms are unprofitable today (2x the Nasdaq rate). Buyers are manic: 57% of the inflows since Covid would be mark-to-market losses on an 8% monthly drop (one [standard] deviation)," Woodard wrote in a note to clients. While all the funds under Bank of America's coverage are neutral rated, the firm did give the highest relative score to Global X's Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF (AIQ) , followed by the iShares US Tech Breakthrough Multisector ETF (TECB) . Bank of America also cautioned that investors should be sure to check the holdings of any AI fund because some AI indexes are "loosely defined." Woodard wrote that the Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (BOTZ) is the closest thing to a "pure play" AI fund. Nvidia and Intuitive Surgical combined account for more than 20% of that ETF. — CNBC's Michael Bloom contributed reporting.