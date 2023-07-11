White House unveils plan to eliminate threat of fentanyl laced with xylazine

Bags of heroin, some laced with fentanyl, are displayed before a press conference at the office of the New York Attorney General regarding a major drug bust, Sept. 23, 2016.

The Biden administration unveiled a plan Tuesday to eliminate the growing threat of fentanyl laced with xylazine, an illegal street drug cocktail that is fueling a wave of overdose deaths.

﻿Fentanyl is an extremely potent synthetic opioid with its own soaring death toll. Xylazine, also known as "tranq," is a cheap animal sedative not meant for human consumption.

The plan is the administration's first concrete action to address the dangerous combination since declaring it an "emerging threat" in April.

It also builds on President Joe Biden's national drug control strategy — which aims to tackle the country's addiction and overdose epidemic — and his administration's other efforts to crack down on illegal fentanyl.

"Even as we work to save lives from illicit fentanyl, this administration is hyper-vigilant in reacting to changes in the drug supply, like xylazine," Dr. Rahul Gupta, director of the White House Office of National Drug Control Policy, said during a call with reporters Monday.

The plan directs several federal agencies, including the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as well as the Food and Drug Administration, to expand access to testing, prevention and overdose recovery resources. It also aims to disrupt the illegal xylazine supply chain, among other efforts.

Those agencies must develop and submit an implementation report to the White House in 60 days.

The plan's long-term goal is a 15% reduction in xylazine-positive drug overdoses in at least three of four U.S. Census regions by 2025.

Xylazine was detected in nearly 11% of fentanyl overdose deaths through June 2022, according to a report from the CDC released last week, up dramatically from about 3% of cases in January 2019.

"The proportion of xylazine-involved deaths is continuously growing and is a great concern. Every one of these numbers is tragic," White House domestic policy advisor Neera Tanden said during a call with reporters. "They represent individuals, families and communities torn apart."

The U.S. has been grappling with an opioid epidemic for years, and xylazine only adds to it.

Drug dealers often mix the tranquilizer with fentanyl to extend the duration of the opioid's effects, which can include relaxation and euphoria. But dealers may also use xylazine as a cheap bulking agent to boost their supply of fentanyl.

Xylazine can do major damage to the human body, including leaving drug users with severe skin ulcers, soft-tissue wounds and necrosis — sometimes described as rotting skin — that can lead to amputation.