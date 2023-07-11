CNBC Daily Open: Monetary policy divergence

Aerial view of illuminated skyscrapers standing at the Pudong Lujiazui Financial District at night on June 10, 2022 in Shanghai, China.

Asia-Pacific markets climb as U.S. snapped 3-day losing streak

Asia-Pacific markets rose on Tuesday, tracking moves on Wall Street as U.S. markets snapped a three-day losing streak. Markets cheered China's move to extend outstanding loans to ease pressure on the property sector, in what is seen as Beijing taking more concrete steps to support sagging growth in its economy. Technology counters outperformed for a second session, relieved that China's probe on the sector is over for now.

India woes

Apple supplier and global manufacturing powerhouse Foxconn has pulled out of a $19.5 billion joint venture project with Indian conglomerate Vedanta that would have brought semiconductor and display manufacturing to the Indian state of Gujarat.

More tech job cuts

Microsoft confirmed Monday that it's eliminating additional jobs, a week after the start of its 2024 fiscal year. The cuts are in addition to the downsizing announced in January that resulted in 10,000 layoffs.

What is China's new foreign relations law about?

Geopolitics hold more sway than new Chinese laws for foreign businesses in China. National security is a growing priority for the country. Two new laws, one on espionage and the other on foreign relations, took effect July 1. They contain catch-all phrases such as "state secrets" that are open to interpretation by local and central authorities.

[PRO] Goldman names under-the-radar global stocks to buy — and says one could soar 80%

Goldman listed a raft of "out-of-consensus buy ideas" for investors to consider. The bank is at least 2% above consensus on each stock in terms of 2023-2024 earnings per share, and said that less than 50% of other analysts are buy-rated on its picks.