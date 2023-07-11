LIVE UPDATES
European markets set for mixed open after Wall Street snaps three-day losing streak
LONDON — European markets are set for a mixed open on Tuesday after Wall Street snapped a three-day losing streak, with investors looking ahead to key U.S. inflation figures later this week.
European markets
The pan-European Stoxx 600 closed out Monday's session up 0.2%, but futures are pointing in opposite directions ahead of Tuesday's trade.
Shares in Asia-Pacific rose overnight, with Hong Kong's Hang Seng index and South Korea's Kospi each gaining more than 1.4%. U.S. stock futures were little changed in early premarket trade after the major U.S. averages eked out gains on Monday.
Investors around the world are looking ahead to the June U.S. consumer price index report, set for release before the Wall Street open on Wednesday, which will indicate whether inflation continues to fall and help to shape the Federal Reserve's monetary policy decisions.
Second-quarter earnings season stateside also kicks off in earnest later this week, with financial titans BlackRock, JPMorgan Chase, Wells Fargo and Citi all due to report.
Back in Europe, the ZEW economic sentiment index for the euro area is due for publication at 10 a.m. London time.
CNBC Pro: 15 strategists predict where the S&P 500 will end 2023 — and how to position for it
Stocks have rallied hard so far this year. But the impressive returns have also made some investors nervous about the market's ability to hold on to the gains for the rest of 2023.
CNBC Pro surveyed 15 market strategists at investment banks and asset managers between July 3-7, asking them to lay out what they expect from stock markets in the second half of this year. The respondents also shared their views on how investors should be positioned and the most significant market risks.
While some said they expected stocks to keep rallying, others were more skeptical and suggested investors prepare for the S&P 500 to decline by 10% by the end of the year.
— Ganesh Rao
Central banks in Asia could soon diverge from the Fed: Nomura
Major economies in the region could start "decoupling" from a global tightening cycle led by the Fed due to different macroeconomic conditions in Asia, Nomura economists said.
"Our view of Asian central banks cutting policy rates ahead of the Fed in this cycle is based on the fundamental divergences between Asian and U.S. economies," Nomura economists wrote in a Friday note.
According to a real-time survey conducted by Nomura's research team, more than 32% of respondents said they expect South Korea's central bank to be the first to cut rates after China, followed by Indonesia, the Philippines, then India.
— Jihye Lee
China to extend support to real estate sector: Xinhua
China will extend two financial policies supporting its real estate market to the end of 2024.
In a notice, the People's Bank of China referred to a 16-step guideline last November that was released to beef up policy support for the housing sector. The country will now extend relevant policies to the end of the year.
Xinhua reported that the purpose of the move is to "guide financial institutions to continue deferring loan payments for real estate enterprises, while propping up financial support for the real estate enterprises to ensure the delivery of housing projects."
— Lim Hui Jie