CNBC Investing Club

How two tech giants are keeping the focus on efficiency

Morgan Chittum@morgan_chittum
thumbnail
Jeff Marks@jeffmarkscnbc
A Microsoft sign is seen at the company's headquarters on March 19, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by I RYU/VCG via Getty Images)
I RYU | Visual China Group | Getty Images

Microsoft (MSFT) and Apple (AAPL) are in the headlines, with the software giant confirming a fresh round of job cuts and the iPhone maker announcing a new foray into China. The moves should bolster efficiency at both firms, amid an already-stellar year for the two Club holdings.