How two tech giants are keeping the focus on efficiency

Microsoft (MSFT) and Apple (AAPL) are in the headlines, with the software giant confirming a fresh round of job cuts and the iPhone maker announcing a new foray into China. The moves should bolster efficiency at both firms, amid an already-stellar year for the two Club holdings. Microsoft and Apple have both seen huge gains in 2023, up 38% and 49% year-to-date, respectively. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite has climbed nearly 32% over the same period. Apple surpassed a $3 trillion market capitalization last month, but has since pulled back to a valuation of $2.94 trillion. Meanwhile, WedBush recently forecasted that Microsoft could also join the $3 trillion club by early 2024 on the back of its artificial intelligence capabilities. Microsoft's market cap is currently $2.46 trillion. Here's a breakdown of this week's news around Microsoft and Apple, along with our take, too. The news: Microsoft on Monday confirmed plans to conduct another round of layoffs , axing at least 276 roles in departments like sales, service and support, according to a local government filing in Washington. Microsoft previously announced 10,000 layoffs in January. "Organizational and workforce adjustments are a necessary and regular part of managing our business," a spokesperson said in an email to CNBC, declining to comment on exactly how many employees would be let go. "We will continue to prioritize and invest in strategic growth areas for our future and in support of our customers and partners." Separately, a federal judge on Tuesday denied the Federal Trade Commission's (FTC) motion for a preliminary injunction to block Microsoft's nearly $69 billion planned acquisition of video-game maker Activision Blizzard (ATVI). The deal has faced backlash from regulatory authorities over qualms that it could stifle competition. Shares of Microsoft closed up around 0.2% Tuesday, at $332.47 apiece. The Club's take : Our view for most of 2022 through this year has been that the cost structure of all the mega-cap tech companies became too bloated following years of over-hiring and overspending. Many have addressed this issue by laying off workers, cutting back on capital expenditures or a combination of both. This round of Microsoft layoffs is much smaller than the cuts the company announced earlier this year, so it probably doesn't move the needle. However, anything the company can do to maintain margins as they ramp up investments in artificial intelligence is welcome news. Microsoft has poured billions of dollars into research laboratory OpenAI, the creator of ChatGPT, and has incorporated generative AI technology into some of its products. The news: Apple on Tuesday launched an online store on Tencent-owned WeChat, the Chinese social media giant, in a bid to reach more customers in the world's second largest economy. WeChat Users can now purchase the company's products, including the latest iPhone 14, through the application. Apple and Tencent did not immediately respond to CNBC's request for comment. Apple closed out Tuesday down 0.28%, at $188 a share. The Club's take: At a high level, anything that makes Apple's products more accessible to Chinese customers is a net positive considering how massive of a market it is for the company. In addition to China, we remain focused on the company's efforts to grow its presence in places like India and other emerging markets. Apple has managed to avoid layoffs that its tech peers have had to pursue to rein in expenses, largely because it hired at a slower pace during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic. (Jim Cramer's Charitable Trust is long MSFT, AAPL. See here for a full list of the stocks.) As a subscriber to the CNBC Investing Club with Jim Cramer, you will receive a trade alert before Jim makes a trade. Jim waits 45 minutes after sending a trade alert before buying or selling a stock in his charitable trust's portfolio. If Jim has talked about a stock on CNBC TV, he waits 72 hours after issuing the trade alert before executing the trade. THE ABOVE INVESTING CLUB INFORMATION IS SUBJECT TO OUR TERMS AND CONDITIONS AND PRIVACY POLICY , TOGETHER WITH OUR DISCLAIMER . NO FIDUCIARY OBLIGATION OR DUTY EXISTS, OR IS CREATED, BY VIRTUE OF YOUR RECEIPT OF ANY INFORMATION PROVIDED IN CONNECTION WITH THE INVESTING CLUB. NO SPECIFIC OUTCOME OR PROFIT IS GUARANTEED.

A Microsoft sign is seen at the company's headquarters on March 19, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by I RYU/VCG via Getty Images) I RYU | Visual China Group | Getty Images