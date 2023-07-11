The high yield on this 1-year CD just got even hotter

Bread Financial is sweetening yields on your idle cash, provided you're willing to lock up your funds for a year. Bread raised the annual percentage yield on its 1-year certificate of deposit to 5.35%, an increase of 10 basis points. That bump higher makes it the 1-year CD with the highest yield among banks under Stephens' coverage, according to a Monday report from the firm. LendingClub , which is offering 5.3%, follows in second place. Even richer options are out there if you're willing to do some legwork, with the First Internet Bank of Indiana touting an APY of 5.48% for a 12-month CD. Just note that you'll likely forfeit some interest if you break the CD before its maturity. The inverted yield curve, a phenomenon when shorter-term instruments have higher rates than longer-term bonds, means investors don't have to lock up their money for an extended period of time to get attractive yield. Consider that a 2-year CD at Bread has an APY of 5%, while a 5-year CD yields 4.25%. Also, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insures CDs and other deposits up to $250,000 per depositor, per FDIC-insured bank, per ownership category. The Federal Reserve's run of 10 interest rate hikes dating back to March 2022 has contributed to higher yields on a range of otherwise sleepy asset classes, from Treasury bills to money market funds to CDs and high-yield savings accounts. The question on analysts' minds — and likely in savers' thoughts as well — is when will the yield bonanza end on banks' savings products. "The past two weeks have been relatively quiet for online bank rate moves, and we wonder if this is holiday-related or if the online bank demand for deposits has slowed," said Vincent Caintic, an analyst at Stephens. He added that another driver behind the deceleration in deposit rate increases could be a slowdown of loan growth among online banks. — CNBC's Michael Bloom contributed to this story.