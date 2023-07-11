This Club tech stock is a big winner Tuesday and among our top performers this year

Every weekday the CNBC Investing Club with Jim Cramer holds a "Morning Meeting" livestream at 10:20 a.m. ET. Here's a recap of Tuesday's key moments. Equities rise ahead of CPI Stick with Salesforce Watch Amazon 1. Equities rise ahead of CPI U.S. stocks edged up Tuesday, with the S & P 500 climbing around 0.2%. The move higher comes ahead of the release of the consume price index (CPI) early Wednesday, a key metric of inflation. The Labor Department's monthly report should provide the market with some indication of whether the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates further when the central bank convenes later this month. The Fed has hiked its benchmark rate 10 consecutive times since March 2022 in an effort to tackle persistent inflation, before pausing last month . 2. Stick with Salesforce Club holding Salesforce (CRM) is a big winner Tuesday, soaring more than 3% in midday trading, to $219.75 a share. The software company announced plans to raise price s by an average of 9% for some of its cloud-and-marketing products, set to take effect in August — in a clear sign of its pricing power. Shares of Salesforce are up almost 63% year-to-date amid a strong rally in tech stocks that's been fueled by artificial intelligence. The company is our fifth-best performer of 2023. 3. Watch Amazon Amazon's (AMZN) Prime Day kicks off Tuesday, with the ecommerce giant advertising deals for millions of customers in an effort to raise sales numbers during an otherwise slower season. Meanwhile, Evercore ISI on Tuesday added the company to its Tactical Action and Positions (TAP) list, forecasting revenue acceleration for cloud unit Amazon Web Services (AWS) in the third quarter. Similarly, Wells Fargo named Amazon a "Signature Pick," citing a "rising conviction in our call for revenue reacceleration" at AWS. (Jim Cramer's Charitable Trust is long CRM, AMZN. See here for a full list of the stocks.) As a subscriber to the CNBC Investing Club with Jim Cramer, you will receive a trade alert before Jim makes a trade. Jim waits 45 minutes after sending a trade alert before buying or selling a stock in his charitable trust's portfolio. If Jim has talked about a stock on CNBC TV, he waits 72 hours after issuing the trade alert before executing the trade. THE ABOVE INVESTING CLUB INFORMATION IS SUBJECT TO OUR TERMS AND CONDITIONS AND PRIVACY POLICY , TOGETHER WITH OUR DISCLAIMER . NO FIDUCIARY OBLIGATION OR DUTY EXISTS, OR IS CREATED, BY VIRTUE OF YOUR RECEIPT OF ANY INFORMATION PROVIDED IN CONNECTION WITH THE INVESTING CLUB. NO SPECIFIC OUTCOME OR PROFIT IS GUARANTEED.