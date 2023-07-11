38. Kentucky

Kentucky Score and Ranking
|CATEGORY
|2023 SCORE
|2023 RANK
|2022 RANK
|2023 GRADE
|WORKFORCE
|202
|33
|17
|C-
|INFRASTRUCTURE
|204
|29
|18
|C+
|ECONOMY
|186
|25
|34
|C
|LIFE, HEALTH & INCLUSION
|144
|36
|36
|D+
|COST OF DOING BUSINESS
|199
|10
|6
|A
|TECHNOLOGY & INNOVATION
|94
|41
|22
|D-
|BUSINESS FRIENDLINESS
|66
|40
|42
|D-
|EDUCATION
|60
|36
|39
|C+
|ACCESS TO CAPITAL
|15
|45
|38
|D-
|COST OF LIVING
|33
|17
|17
|B
|OVERALL
|1203
|38
|26
Economic Profile
Governor: Andy Beshear, Democrat
Population: 4,512,310
GDP growth (Q1 2023): 3%
Unemployment rate (May 2023): 3.80%
Top corporate tax rate: 5.0%
Top individual income tax rate: 4.50%
Gasoline tax: 44.4 cents/gallon
Bond rating (Moody's/S&P): Aa3, Stable/A+, Stable
