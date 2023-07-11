CNBC's annual study once again puts all 50 states to the test, measuring them on more than 86 different metrics in 10 key categories of competitiveness.
Top States for Business

38. Kentucky

CNBC.com staff@CNBC
WATCH LIVE
Ryan C. Hermens | Lexington Herald-Leader | Getty Images

Kentucky Score and Ranking

CATEGORY 2023 SCORE 2023 RANK 2022 RANK 2023 GRADE
WORKFORCE2023317C-
INFRASTRUCTURE2042918C+
ECONOMY1862534C
LIFE, HEALTH & INCLUSION1443636D+
COST OF DOING BUSINESS199106A
TECHNOLOGY & INNOVATION944122D-
BUSINESS FRIENDLINESS664042D-
EDUCATION603639C+
ACCESS TO CAPITAL154538D-
COST OF LIVING331717B
OVERALL12033826

Economic Profile

Governor: Andy Beshear, Democrat

Population: 4,512,310

GDP growth (Q1 2023): 3%

Unemployment rate (May 2023): 3.80%

Top corporate tax rate: 5.0%

Top individual income tax rate: 4.50%

Gasoline tax: 44.4 cents/gallon

Bond rating (Moody's/S&P): Aa3, Stable/A+, Stable

Economic profile sources: U.S. Census Bureau, U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Federation of Tax Administrators, American Petroleum Institute (including 18.40 cent/gallon federal tax), Moody's Investor Service, S&P Global Market Intelligence

More coverage of the 2023 America's Top States for Business