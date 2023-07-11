5 U.S. cities where more than half the homes for sale cost over $1 million—4 are in California

Home prices have been on the rise throughout the first half of 2023, often leaving would-be buyers desperate to see more inventory in their price range.

To prospective buyers, it might seem like every other house listed on Zillow has a seven-figure price tag. Depending on where you're searching, that may actually be the case.

In Los Angeles, San Francisco, San Jose, San Diego and Boston, over half of the homes for sale are listed at over $1 million according to recent analysis by real estate website Point2.

Point2's report looked at home listings in 30 of the largest U.S. markets among the 100 most populous cities in the U.S., with at least 500,000 people to see which cities have the highest proportions of homes with million-dollar price tags.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, California cities take the top four spots.