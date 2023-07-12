Asia markets largely higher ahead of India and U.S. inflation data

Beautiful and colorful aerial view of Mumbai skyline during twilight seen from Currey Road, on February 16, 2022 in Mumbai, India.

Asia-Pacific markets were mostly higher ahead of key inflation data out of India and the U.S on Wednesday.

Economists expect the U.S. inflation rate for June to fall slightly to 5%, down from 5.3% in May, based on a Reuters poll. The inflation print, along with producer prices data on Thursday, will give clues to the Federal Reserve's path for rate hikes.

Australia's S&P/ASX 200 gained 0.65% and led benchmark indexes in the region.

In Japan, the Nikkei 225 extended its Tuesday gains and climbed 0.14%, while the Topix was up 0.6% .

However, South Korea's Kospi bucked the trend and opened 0.13% lower, while the Kosdaq saw a smaller loss of 0.07% as the country saw its unemployment rate climb slightly to 2.6% in June.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index also looks set for a positive open, with futures at 18,761 compared to the HSI's close of 18,659.83.