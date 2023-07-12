Cooler inflation is good news, but don't bet on rate cuts, Wells Fargo's Schumacher says

Wells Fargo Securities' Michael Schumacher says the market is far too quick to price in interest rate cuts. The firm's head of macro strategy acknowledges the June consumer price index out Wednesday is encouraging. Indeed, the inflation gauge rose 0.2% on a monthly basis and gained 3.0% from a year earlier, less than expected. But Schumacher believes it won't be enough to shift the Federal Reserve away from its hawkish stance. "Markets are acting like it's 5 p.m. somewhere, for sure. They're having a good old time," the firm's head of macro strategy told CNBC's " Fast Money " on Wednesday. Schumacher thinks the Fed will hike rates a quarter point in two weeks and possibly again in September. Then, he expects the central bank to hold rates steady. That could have big ramifications for the benchmark 10-year Treasury note yield. For the past five cycles, Schumacher finds the yield has fallen an average of almost 60 basis points in the three months following the Fed's last hike. He suggests it's almost prime time for the Treasury note trade. "If the Fed goes once more on the 26th of July, we think it's probably a pretty good sign to hop in," Schumacher said. "We're just about at that point." The 10-year yield is around 3.86% late Wednesday. Disclaimer