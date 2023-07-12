Cramer's Lightning Round: Duke Energy is "very solid"

- It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.
International Paper: "What a tough business. My dad sold craft paper for a living. I got to tell you, I see and feel the pain of the people with IP, because they do a great job, but I've decided I can't recommend that stock because I couldn't take it when my father would come home at night and have that glass of Wild Turkey and go into his bedroom and say, 'I didn't sell a lot of craft paper today.'"
Paramount: "The only way this thing can be saved is if it gets taken over. Now, Lina Kahn, FTC head, just got a terrible defeat on this activism blizzard. Now I don't know what the justice department would say about it, but I got to tell you, Paramount's great hope is that she keeps losing."
Clean Harbors: "Clean Harbors, believe it or not, is still not expensive, even right here... You put on some here, and then you wait five points down, and you put a little more on. You buy down in scale, I don't want you to buy it all at once because the stock's had too big a move. But you're right, it is a good company, and it can be bought."
Duke Energy: "Duke is very solid. Duke's got no flies on it, I'm ok with Duke. I was afraid you were going to say Dominion, which I am very concerned about..."
C3.AI: "I like Tom Siebel very much, but I was regretting that I didn't put this in the top of yesterday's shoe because it is so heavily shorted, it is a short squeeze at this point, it is not making any money, and I don't recommend companies that are not making money on Mad Money."
Ares Capital: "I know the reputation, and the reputation is absolutely terrific, and I know the yield is big, but I don't know what they own enough to be able to say, 'buy, buy, buy.'"
