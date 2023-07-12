Cramer's Lightning Round: Duke Energy is "very solid"

Stock Chart Icon Stock chart icon International Paper's year-to-date stock performance.

International Paper : "What a tough business. My dad sold craft paper for a living. I got to tell you, I see and feel the pain of the people with IP, because they do a great job, but I've decided I can't recommend that stock because I couldn't take it when my father would come home at night and have that glass of Wild Turkey and go into his bedroom and say, 'I didn't sell a lot of craft paper today.'"

Stock Chart Icon Stock chart icon Paramount's year-to-date stock performance.

Paramount : "The only way this thing can be saved is if it gets taken over. Now, Lina Kahn, FTC head, just got a terrible defeat on this activism blizzard. Now I don't know what the justice department would say about it, but I got to tell you, Paramount's great hope is that she keeps losing."

Stock Chart Icon Stock chart icon Clean Harbors' year-to-date stock performance.

Clean Harbors : "Clean Harbors, believe it or not, is still not expensive, even right here... You put on some here, and then you wait five points down, and you put a little more on. You buy down in scale, I don't want you to buy it all at once because the stock's had too big a move. But you're right, it is a good company, and it can be bought."

Stock Chart Icon Stock chart icon Duke Energy's year-to-date stock performance.

Duke Energy : "Duke is very solid. Duke's got no flies on it, I'm ok with Duke. I was afraid you were going to say Dominion, which I am very concerned about..."

Stock Chart Icon Stock chart icon C3.AI's year-to-date stock performance.

C3.AI : "I like Tom Siebel very much, but I was regretting that I didn't put this in the top of yesterday's shoe because it is so heavily shorted, it is a short squeeze at this point, it is not making any money, and I don't recommend companies that are not making money on Mad Money."

Stock Chart Icon Stock chart icon Ares Capital's year-to-date stock performance.

Ares Capital : "I know the reputation, and the reputation is absolutely terrific, and I know the yield is big, but I don't know what they own enough to be able to say, 'buy, buy, buy.'"

watch now