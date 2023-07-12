DeSantis donors privately worry about campaign as Florida governor lags in 2024 polls

Presidential candidate and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis waves to a crowd at a campaign event on June 2, 2023 in Gilbert, South Carolina.

A growing group of donors who have supported Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' run for president are worried about the trajectory of his campaign, even after he raked in $20 million since entering the race in May.

Despite those big fundraising numbers and his entry into the race on a wave of hype, DeSantis is lagging well behind frontrunner Donald Trump in polls. The Murdoch family, led by conservative Fox Corp. and News Corp. mogul Rupert Murdoch, reportedly is souring on DeSantis. And as concerns for DeSantis mount across the board, several donors have told fundraisers about their worries, according to people familiar with the matter.

Some donors are worried the polls indicate DeSantis has to climb a potentially insurmountable hill to overtake Trump, these people said. They're also worried that Trump has a huge lead over DeSantis when it comes to Republican congressional endorsements. DeSantis represented Florida in the House before he won the governor's office.

Many of the people declined to be identified in this story in order to speak freely about private conversations.

One megadonor, Ken Griffin, "continues to assess the field," according to a spokesperson for the billionaire Citadel CEO, referring to the GOP primary lineup. Former Vice President Mike Pence, former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie and U.S. Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina are among the other contenders.

"Nothing's changed" in Griffin's stance toward the election, said the spokesperson, Zia Ahmed, who also denied that the Citadel CEO is concerned about DeSantis' position in public polling.

Griffin had told Politico in November that he was prepared to back DeSantis if he ran for president. "He has a tremendous record as governor of Florida, and our country would be well-served by him as president," Griffin said then. Semafor reported in April that Griffin was sticking with DeSantis, but The New York Times reported that same month the billionaire was still evaluating the Republican primary race and that his spokesman declined to say what Griffin thought about the presidential race.

Griffin gave over $100 million in the 2022 midterms mainly toward Republicans running for state and federal races, including $5 million toward DeSantis' successful run for reelection in Florida.

It's unclear whether Griffin has contributed to pro-DeSantis entities such as Never Back Down, a super PAC backing DeSantis' run for president. When asked about the top individual donors to that PAC, a person fundraising for the group did not mention Griffin.

Instead, the person named former Philadelphia Eagles owner Norman Braman and VillageMD co-founder and executive Clive Fields, among others. Businessman Robert Bigelow told Time in April he had given over $20 million to Never Back Down.

The super PAC has raised $130 million since the committee launched in March. Yet more than half of that total came from a transfer of $82.5 million from a state-level political committee once controlled by DeSantis.

Braman, who has an estimated net worth of $3 billion and backed Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., when he ran for president, donated $75,000 to the DeSantis now-defunct state committee that transferred money to the Never Back Down PAC, according to campaign finance records. Braman's company, Braman Motors, contributed $100,000 to the state-based DeSantis PAC, as well, according to the records.

Braman did not return multiple requests for comment. Fields did not return a request for comment. Griffin's spokesman did not say whether the Citadel CEO contributed to the PAC. A spokeswoman for Never Back Down did not return a request for comment.

Andrew Romeo, a spokesman for the DeSantis campaign, did not deny any element of this story.

"You could wallpaper the governor's residence with the amount of premature political obituaries written about Ron DeSantis. Challenging the establishment is never easy – and this campaign to save our nation is going to be a long, hard-fought battle to defeat Joe Biden," Romeo said. "We are building an organization that will go the distance. Ron DeSantis is putting in the work to win, and as voters across the country continue to learn about his forward-looking plans to reverse Biden's failures, he will earn the nomination."

Romeo also pointed CNBC to the campaign being endorsed by 259 state legislators.