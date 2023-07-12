Don't bet against da Vinci. Here's what I really said about Nvidia

I had a disturbing experience at the beginning of the summer about my commentary on stocks. A friend – a great and well-meaning friend – roared up to me at a party and said he had figured out why I was so hated. I was hated, he said, because of Nvidia (NVDA). Now, I don't like being hated or being told I am hated in a setting among friends. It was tough enough to once learn at a cocktail party from a man who ran Twitter at the time that I was among the top-ten hated people on the platform. It was a strong horserace between Putin and me. Thank heavens for Meta Platforms ' (META) Threads . But what really got me down was that my friend said I was hated because, while professing to like Nvidia, I was supposedly telling people to short it. Ouch! Well, first, I can't short and I never recommend shorts. Second, it was clear that the knowledge of my work was secondhand, perhaps from one of those odd people who make a living crafting ETFs to bet against me. I happen to call Jensen Huang, the CEO and founder of Nvidia, Leonardo da Vinci. You don't bet against da Vinci. Nonetheless, one of the most difficult aspects of leading the Club in a business that is anything but static is that I can make statements that give the appearance – to the uninformed or biased commentator – of not liking a stock when it's quite the opposite. I am very easily slagged, taken out of context and derided for things I don't say or do. NVDA mountain 2016-04-01 Nvidia (NVDA) stock performance since April 2016. I know, for example, that I did say "own Nvidia, don't trade it" before its recent burst. But when questioned about whether I would buy it right before it reported its last quarter , my response was two-fold. I said that I like the stock very much and we own it for the Trust, but if you don't already own it you might as well wait to see if you can get in at a better price. I wanted to be prudent, not reckless, because in the long run prudence always wins. Did I mean to keep people out of Nvidia? No. I just don't like to play a gun-to-the-head game about a quarter. I think it was obvious to anyone who watches our shows or reads our bulletins that I would never say short it. But I am not going to tell people to buy it the day before the quarterly results. I would rather just say I own it but it's up to you to pull the trigger ahead of the quarter. Did I know that the quarter would include the biggest forecast beat in recent memory? No. Should I have? No. I just like Nvidia and didn't want anyone getting hurt if the quarter didn't dazzle. However, if anyone didn't buy Nvidia because of me, let me say that I have street cred with this company. I suggested people buy this $430-a-share stock when it was at $40. Good, I got that off my chest. (Jim Cramer's Charitable Trust is long NVDA, META. See here for a full list of the stocks.) As a subscriber to the CNBC Investing Club with Jim Cramer, you will receive a trade alert before Jim makes a trade. Jim waits 45 minutes after sending a trade alert before buying or selling a stock in his charitable trust's portfolio. If Jim has talked about a stock on CNBC TV, he waits 72 hours after issuing the trade alert before executing the trade. THE ABOVE INVESTING CLUB INFORMATION IS SUBJECT TO OUR TERMS AND CONDITIONS AND PRIVACY POLICY , TOGETHER WITH OUR DISCLAIMER . NO FIDUCIARY OBLIGATION OR DUTY EXISTS, OR IS CREATED, BY VIRTUE OF YOUR RECEIPT OF ANY INFORMATION PROVIDED IN CONNECTION WITH THE INVESTING CLUB. NO SPECIFIC OUTCOME OR PROFIT IS GUARANTEED.

Jakub Porzyck | Nurphoto | Getty Images