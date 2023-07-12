Demand for lithium and other critical minerals is skyrocketing, IEA says, but concerns over supply linger

Workers photographed at a lithium mine in Chile on August 24, 2022. Lithium is integral to the batteries that power electric vehicles. John Moore | Getty Images News | Getty Images

Demand for the critical minerals key to a future centered around low and zero-emission technologies is surging, according to the International Energy Agency, with the energy industry's ever-growing needs seen as a key driver. In a new report published Tuesday, the Paris-based organization said the period between 2017 and 2022 saw a "tripling in overall demand for lithium, a 70% jump in demand for cobalt, and a 40% rise in demand for nickel." The IEA's Critical Minerals Market Review said the main factor behind the increase was "demand from the energy sector." Investment in the development of critical minerals increased by 30% in 2022, building upon a 20% rise in 2021, the IEA said. "Companies specialising in lithium development recorded a 50% increase in spending, followed by those focusing on copper and nickel," it added, noting that firms in China nearly doubled their spending on investment last year.

In Dec. 2022, the IEA said renewables were on course to overtake coal and become the planet's biggest source of electricity generation by the middle of this decade. Such is the role that critical minerals play in the operation of technologies including wind turbines and EVs, the stakes are high. If all the projects planned for the critical minerals sector come to fruition, there may be enough supply to meet climate pledges announced by governments, the IEA said. There are challenges ahead, however, with the risk of delays to projects as well as "technology-specific shortfalls" providing "little room for complacency about the adequacy of supply." In a sign of the huge task facing the planet, the IEA said more projects would still be required by the end of this decade in order to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius, a key goal of the Paris Agreement. The market size for minerals crucial to the energy transition hit $320 billion in 2022, a doubling across the past five years. Start-ups in the critical minerals sector raised $1.6 billion last year, a record. The record deployment of technologies like batteries and solar PV was, the IEA said, driving "unprecedented growth in the critical minerals markets."