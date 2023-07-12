FDA to review Schumer's concerns about YouTube stars' Prime Energy drink

Signage is seen outside of the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) headquarters in White Oak, Maryland, August 29, 2020.

WASHINGTON — The Food and Drug Administration will address concerns raised by Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer about a caffeinated energy drink popular among teens.

An agency spokesperson said it "is reviewing the concerns" outlined in Schumer's letter to FDA Commissioner Dr. Robert Califf about the dangers of Prime Energy, a beverage founded by YouTube stars Logan Paul and KSI.

The caffeinated form of the drink contains almost six times more caffeine than a standard 12 oz. can of Coca-Cola, according to Schumer, D-N.Y., who argues that physicians are concerned about its effects on kids' health.

Prime Energy is not intended for anyone under the age of 18, according to a company representative. But Schumer says it is marketed toward that demographic on social media. Founders Paul and KSI also attract a younger fanbase.

The drink also "complied with all FDA guidelines before hitting the market," the company representative said.

In a statement, the FDA said healthy adults can consume up to 400 mg of caffeine a day "without dangerous, negative health effects," but there is no set level for children. Prime Energy boasts 200 mg of caffeine.

Pediatricians advise against the consumption of caffeine for children under 12 "and against any use of energy drinks for all children and teens," according to the American Academy of Child & Adolescent Psychiatry.

"We encourage caregivers and families to read a product's label before giving the product to their child," the FDA said. "Consumers should take care when consuming for the first time a new packaged food containing added caffeine if the amount of caffeine in the food is not declared on the label."

–CNBC's Annika Kim Constantino contributed to this report.