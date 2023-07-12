Huw Edwards named as BBC anchor accused of paying teen for explicit pictures

LONDON — The BBC's Huw Edwards has been named by his wife as the TV anchor accused of paying a teenager more than £35,000 (around $45,430) in exchange for sexually explicit photos.

According to a report in The Sun newspaper last week, citing the alleged victim's mother, the payments are said to have started when their child was 17 — they are now 20.

After five crisis-ridden days for the British broadcaster, the wife of the previously unnamed TV anchor released a statement to the PA news agency.

"In light of the recent reporting regarding the 'BBC Presenter' I am making this statement on behalf of my husband Huw Edwards, after what have been five extremely difficult days for our family," Vicky Flind said.

"I am doing this primarily out of concern for his mental well-being and to protect our children ... Huw is suffering from serious mental health issues. As is well documented, he has been treated for severe depression in recent years."

She added that her husband Edwards had "suffered another serious episode and is now receiving in-patient hospital care."

"Once well enough to do so, he intends to respond to the stories that have been published," Flind added.

The story developed earlier this week, when the BBC reported that a lawyer for the young person had contacted it to say that the allegations made by the latter's mother were "rubbish" and that "nothing inappropriate or unlawful" had happened.

In a response to a request for comment on the BBC's story, The Sun referred CNBC to its current reporting on the subject and a previous statement issued by a spokesperson for the newspaper.

"We have reported a story about two very concerned parents who made a complaint to the BBC about the behaviour of a presenter and the welfare of their child," the statement said.

"Their complaint was not acted upon by the BBC," it added. "We have seen evidence that supports their concerns. It's now for the BBC to properly investigate."

Edwards was suspended and was taken off air after the news broke last week. New allegations about the anchor's behavior from other individuals have continued to emerge since The Sun's original story was published on July 7.