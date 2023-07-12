Jim Cramer's top 10 things to watch in the stock market Wednesday

My top 10 things to watch Wednesday, July 12 1. Softer inflation data puts the Dow , the S & P 500 and the Nasdaq in a position to pop at the open, going for a third straight positive for session. For Club members, it's Monthly Meeting day at noon ET. (That means no Morning Meeting and no Homestretch. Those features will be back to their normal schedules Thursday.) 2. June consumer price index rose a slightly less than expected 3% year over year, the slowest advance since March 2021 . The ex-food and energy core rate of 4.8% was also cooler than estimates. Lots of this report going Fed Chairman Jerome Powell's way. 3. Bank of America starts Baker Hughes (BKR) with a buy and $38-per-share price target. We own oilfield services provider Halliburton (HAL), which has gained 16% in the past month. 4. Citi boosts price target on Club name Ford (F) to $17 per share from $16. Keeps buy rating. The analysts cite strong demand says General Motors (GM) even better. Takes GM $89 from $85. 5. Activision Blizzard (ATVI) catches a host of downgrades now that it looks like the deal to be purchased by Club name Microsoft (MSFT) will get done. U.K. opposition is still there. But a Biden-appointed judge sees no harm from the transaction. Big win for corporate capitalism of the old style and could trigger more deals soon. 6. Club holdings Nvidia (NVDA) and Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) are back in the news. Chip designer Arm considering Nvidia as an anchor investor in IPO, the Financial Times reports . Meanwhile, AMD gets another price target bump. This one from TD Cowen, going to $135 per share from $115. The analysts see strong data center business. Don't forget sluggish PCs are coming around, too. 7. A new IT spending survey from Morgan Stanley bodes well for NVDA and AMD as well as five other Club tech companies in industries from A.I. to cloud to cybersecurity. 8. Club name Salesforce (CRM) was also cited as a beneficiary of corporate IT spending plans. CRM's product price hikes help , too. People didn't realize the leverage here. Mizuho takes Salesforce price target to $250 per share $240. 9. Baird cuts price target on Foot Locker (FL) to $25 per share from $32. Keeps neutral rating but calls the Club stock a negative fresh pick. No argument here. We know this is NOT the quarter that CEO Mary Dillon can turn it around. But it will happen soon. 10. One of the Club retailers that is working: Off-price TJX Companies (TJX) is considered the star of the show. Big increase in price target to $95 per share from $75 at Loop Capital based on store checks. (See here for a full list of the stocks in Jim Cramer's Charitable Trust.) As a subscriber to the CNBC Investing Club with Jim Cramer, you will receive a trade alert before Jim makes a trade. Jim waits 45 minutes after sending a trade alert before buying or selling a stock in his charitable trust's portfolio. If Jim has talked about a stock on CNBC TV, he waits 72 hours after issuing the trade alert before executing the trade. THE ABOVE INVESTING CLUB INFORMATION IS SUBJECT TO OUR TERMS AND CONDITIONS AND PRIVACY POLICY , TOGETHER WITH OUR DISCLAIMER . NO FIDUCIARY OBLIGATION OR DUTY EXISTS, OR IS CREATED, BY VIRTUE OF YOUR RECEIPT OF ANY INFORMATION PROVIDED IN CONNECTION WITH THE INVESTING CLUB. NO SPECIFIC OUTCOME OR PROFIT IS GUARANTEED.

