Ukraine war live updates: G7 to announce security guarantees for Ukraine; Kremlin 'struck' by speed of Sweden, Finland NATO accession

G7 nations are expected to announce a framework guaranteeing Ukraine's long-term security on Wednesday, bloc member London said in an emailed statement.

"The joint declaration, expected to be signed by all members of the G7, will set out how allies will support Ukraine over the coming years to end the war and deter and respond to any future attack," Downing Street said.

"As Ukraine makes strategic progress in their counteroffensive, and the degradation of Russian forces begins to infect Putin's front line, we are stepping up our formal arrangements to protect Ukraine for the long term," British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said.

He is currently attending a July 11-12 NATO summit in Vilnius, Lithuania, where members of the defense alliance have set aid to Ukraine at the top of the agenda.

"Supporting their progress on the pathway to NATO membership, coupled with formal, multilateral, and bilateral agreements and the overwhelming support of NATO members will send a strong signal to President Putin and return peace to Europe," Sunak said.

— Ruxandra Iordache