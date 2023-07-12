The biggest risk to markets is if the U.S. avoids a recession, strategist warns

Stock markets could suffer if the United States economy sidesteps a recession that many believe is just around the corner, according to Investec equities strategist Roger Lee. Lee said the market is bracing itself for a recession within the next year, a prediction he called the "most widely forecast recession in history." Many economists are expecting a U.S. recession — albeit a mild one — with HSBC saying the country will enter a downturn in the fourth quarter, followed by a "year of contraction." But London-based equities strategist Lee said this looks more like a guess than a fact, as hard data like job market figures paint a much healthier picture of the U.S. economy. He said economic forecasters were using "soft" data, such as surveys of purchase managers, which is indicating a decline in business activity. "By contrast, 'hard' data – such as labor market figures – do not suggest America is going into recession at all," Investec's Lee said in response to questions for a CNBC Pro survey of 15 strategists . Indeed, ADP jobs data released last week shattered expectations . The private sector added 497,000 jobs in June, well ahead of the 220,000 Dow Jones consensus estimate. It also reversed the decline noted in the previous month. Paradoxically therefore, the greatest risk to U.S. markets is if the recession risk recedes. Head of U.K. equities, Investec Roger Lee This discrepancy between expectations and the hard data could have "profound implications for stocks," Lee said. If a recession fails to materialize, it could lead to a reality of "higher and more persistent" inflation than currently anticipated by investors, he added. He said the current "breakeven rates" — which is the difference in yield between inflation-linked debt and a nominal debt — were mispricing inflation. "The current two-year U.S. breakeven rate is just over 2%. If average inflation is expected to be 2% over the next two years – and U.S. inflation is currently over 4% – then at some point, arithmetically, inflation probably needs to go down to zero. This seems highly improbable," Lee explained. The implications of this could potentially lead to a downturn in both equities and bond markets, according to the strategist. "If breakeven rates need to materially increase, this will have significant implications for U.S. treasury yields – pushing them upwards," Lee said. Bond prices decline when yields rise. The 2-year U.S. Treasury yield reached 5.12% — a level not seen in 16 years — immediately after the jobs data was released Thursday. How are equities impacted? "Higher yields on U.S. treasuries would put significant valuation pressure on more highly valued stocks – as we saw in 2022," Lee said. "Therefore, if the U.S. recession never materializes and inflation remains higher for longer, we would expect prices of highly valued stocks (for example – growth stocks) to fall and those of lower valued stocks ('value' or cyclical stocks) to rise." "Paradoxically therefore, the greatest risk to U.S. markets is if the recession risk recedes," Lee added. But it's not all bad news. Lee expects the U.K. market, dominated by "value" or cyclical stocks, to benefit. He also anticipates a resurgence of so-called value stocks, such as banks, mining, and oil companies, should the U.S. dodge a recession. In such a scenario, the Investec strategist said he could see the S & P 500 fall while FTSE 100 rises, similar to the moves seen in 2022. — CNBC's Jeff Cox contributed to this report