Nearly 1.5 million taxpayers are 'leaving money on the table' as key tax deadline nears, advisor says

There's a key tax deadline approaching for past-due filers, with an estimated $1.5 billion in unclaimed refunds up for grabs.

Nearly 1.5 million taxpayers still have pending refunds from 2019, with a median payment worth $893, according to the IRS. The last chance to file or amend 2019 returns to claim your money is July 17.

Falling early in the Covid-19 pandemic, the 2019 filing season may not have been a priority for some Americans, said Tommy Lucas, a certified financial planner and enrolled agent at Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo in Orlando, Florida. "But the fact is, you're probably leaving money on the table."

Typically, there's a three-year deadline to claim refunds for unfiled returns. But filers have more time for 2019 because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Filing 2019 returns could yield "thousands of dollars," Lucas said, especially for those claiming the so-called earned income tax credit, a tax break for low- to moderate-income workers.

The earned income tax credit is "refundable" because you'll still qualify for a refund when the credit exceeds taxes owed. The tax break may be worth up to $6,557 for eligible filers. "It's pretty substantial," Lucas added.