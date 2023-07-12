This industrial stock is getting a trim as stocks rally on weaker inflation data

We are selling 60 shares of Honeywell (HON) at roughly $208.97. Following the trade, Jim Cramer's Charitable Trust will own 455 shares of HON, decreasing its weighting in the portfolio to 3.35% from 3.77%. We are making a small trim of our Honeywell (HON) position into Wednesday's rally, bringing our cash position up to roughly 10%. Stocks are having a strong day in reaction to the cooler-than-expected consumer price index, which showed a further easing of inflationary pressures in July. Wage growth and continued tightness in the labor market is still the piece of the puzzle the Federal Reserve has yet to crack, but Wednesday's data showed that the the central bank is winning its battle against inflation. It is further confirmation that the Fed may be in the final stages of its rate hiking cycle. While it is easy to sit back and enjoy the positive moves across many names in the portfolio, it's prudent to raise a little cash due to how overbought the market has become. After's Tuesday's market gains, which may have been about positioning ahead of a cooler CPI print, the S & P Oscillator pushed to 4.96%, signaling that the market is technically said to be overbought. With the S & P 500 up 0.7%, we expect that the Oscillator will show an even more overbought market after Wednesday's move, potentially making gains tougher to come by without some pause or rest. Honeywell is a high-quality industrial that has disappointed this year, but has made back some ground since our upgrade on May 15 . Our high praise of Honeywell's aerospace division has not changed and the strength in demand for domestic travel, as well as the international recovery, should carry this unit for the next several years. However, we are still waiting for the bottom in Honeywell's one nagging segment — safety and productivity solutions — and until we gain more visibility into when it troughs (sometime this year) we want to be more balanced with the stock back at $210. From this sale we will realize a gain of around 36% on stock purchased in August 2020. (See here for a full list of the stocks in Jim Cramer's Charitable Trust is long.) As a subscriber to the CNBC Investing Club with Jim Cramer, you will receive a trade alert before Jim makes a trade. Jim waits 45 minutes after sending a trade alert before buying or selling a stock in his charitable trust's portfolio. If Jim has talked about a stock on CNBC TV, he waits 72 hours after issuing the trade alert before executing the trade. THE ABOVE INVESTING CLUB INFORMATION IS SUBJECT TO OUR TERMS AND CONDITIONS AND PRIVACY POLICY , TOGETHER WITH OUR DISCLAIMER . NO FIDUCIARY OBLIGATION OR DUTY EXISTS, OR IS CREATED, BY VIRTUE OF YOUR RECEIPT OF ANY INFORMATION PROVIDED IN CONNECTION WITH THE INVESTING CLUB. NO SPECIFIC OUTCOME OR PROFIT IS GUARANTEED.

An aircraft engine is being tested at Honeywell Aerospace in Phoenix. Alwyn Scott | Reuters