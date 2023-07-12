Vietnam's digitalization efforts fuel startup scene

Vietnamese employees working inside the French IT company Linkbynet in Ho Chi Minh City. A decade ago app technology would likely have been developed in California's Silicon Valley, but today those apps are being churned out by Vietnam's startup sector, an industry driven by local techies trained overseas but returning home to prowl for opportunities.

Vietnam's tech startups are reaping the benefits as the country sets its sights on becoming a fully digital society by 2030.

In 2020, the government announced its national strategy on digital transformation, which aims to increase the digital economy's share of gross domestic product from 14% currently to 20% by 2025.

The Southeast Asian nation hopes to become a high-income economy by 2045 by focusing on its digital economy.

According to the World Bank, "If digital sectors expand by about 10 percent every year, the cumulated monetary gains for the economy will exceed US$200 billion over 2021-45, or about the size of the country's current GDP."

That's why officials are rolling out the red carpet for tech entrepreneurs.

In 2021, new startup support centers Hanoi, Da Nang and Ho Chi Minh City were announced. One year later, a roadmap for boosting innovation in science was revealed, with promises to spend 1% of GDP on scientific research.

Last year, the country pledged to introduce business innovation surveys to monitor the development of startups.

Vietnam's start-ups attracted a lot of investor interest in 2022, according to a recent report by venture fund Do Ventures and the National Innovation Center, a government unit under the Ministry of Planning and Investment.

It ranked third in terms of deal count in Southeast Asia, and fourth in deal value last year, the report said. Notably, domestic funds were the top investors in local startups last year, accounting for 45% of total deal value.

However, the total value of investment in Vietnamese startups was only $634 million in 2022 — down 56% year-on-year from the record high of $1.4 billion in 2021, the report noted.

Fintech, retail, health care and payments were the most in-demand sectors for funding, it said.

The country's current tech unicorns include electronic payment solutions provider VNPay, gaming startup-turned-conglomerate VNG, smartphone e-wallet Momo and blockchain player Sky Mavis, the maker of NFT-based game Axie Infinity.

Other names making waves include M Village, which offers co-living housing for young professionals, and TopCV, which focuses on resume creation tools to job-seekers.