Scottsdale, Arizona is the No. 1 city for renters based on quality of life—see the full list
Whether you're buying a home or renting, one major factor to consider in your search for the right state, city or neighborhood you move to is the quality of life you will have when you get there.
WalletHub compared key quality-of-life measures in more than 180 rental markets across the United States. To rank the best states for renters based on quality of life, the report considered the following factors:
- City satisfaction index
- Job market
- Driver-friendliness
- Recreation-friendliness
- Weather
- Quality of the public school system
- Safety
- Presence of state bedbug laws
The No. 1 best city for renters based on quality of life: Scottsdale, Arizona
Scottsdale, Arizona, topped the list of the best places for renters based on quality of life.
The median rent in the city is $2,995, according to Zillow, which is $895 more than the national average of $2,100
Scottsdale, Arizona, is in the beautiful Sonoran Desert at the foot of the scenic McDowell Mountains. The city's slogan is "The West's Most Western Town" because it is home to more than 100 annual horse events and has held the title for over 60 years.
Over the past two decades, it has been one of the fastest-growing cities in the U.S. and according to Henley and Partner's 2023 wealth report, it is also one of the fastest-growing cities for millionaires.
From 2012 to 2022, Scottsdale saw an 88% millionaire growth rate and is home to 13,900 millionaires, 60 centi-millionaires, and five billionaires.
Top 10 best cities for renters based on quality of life
- Scottsdale, Arizona
- Irvine, California
- Pembroke Pines, Florida
- Tampa, Florida
- Huntington Beach, California
- Plano, Texas
- Grand Prairie, Texas
- Nashua, New Hampshire
- Chandler, Arizona
- San Diego, California
Irvine, California, came in second on the list. The median rent in Irvine is $4,250, 102% higher than the national average.
The California city is home to many big players in the tech industry, like Blizzard Entertainment. Some of the biggest employers in Irvine are Pepperdine University and the University of California, Irvine.
Pembroke Pines, Florida rounds out the top three. It is located just over 20 miles North of Miami and is considered a suburb of Fort Lauderdale, according to Niche.
Pembroke Pines has an average rent of $2,853, 36% higher than the national median. The Florida city is making a name for itself as a place that offers big-town conveniences with a tight-knit community feel.
