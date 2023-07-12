Scottsdale, Arizona is the No. 1 city for renters based on quality of life—see the full list

WalletHub compared key quality-of-life measures in more than 180 rental markets across the United States. To rank the best states for renters based on quality of life, the report considered the following factors:

Whether you're buying a home or renting, one major factor to consider in your search for the right state, city or neighborhood you move to is the quality of life you will have when you get there.

Scottsdale, Arizona, topped the list of the best places for renters based on quality of life.

The median rent in the city is $2,995, according to Zillow, which is $895 more than the national average of $2,100

Scottsdale, Arizona, is in the beautiful Sonoran Desert at the foot of the scenic McDowell Mountains. The city's slogan is "The West's Most Western Town" because it is home to more than 100 annual horse events and has held the title for over 60 years.

Over the past two decades, it has been one of the fastest-growing cities in the U.S. and according to Henley and Partner's 2023 wealth report, it is also one of the fastest-growing cities for millionaires.

From 2012 to 2022, Scottsdale saw an 88% millionaire growth rate and is home to 13,900 millionaires, 60 centi-millionaires, and five billionaires.