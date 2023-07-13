Analysts are getting bullish on these stocks set to report earnings next week

As second-quarter earnings season kicks into high gear, Wall Street analysts are getting more bullish on these companies set to report next week. This earnings season could offer one of the first major tests to a market that seems to keep chugging on despite banking concerns and some recession jitters. Year to date, the S & P 500 has gained more than 17% while the Nasdaq Composite recently wrapped up its best first half in four decades . Given this backdrop, CNBC Pro searched for S & P 500 companies analysts are bullish on and that are also reporting earnings next week. All the stocks that met the criteria have seen earnings per share estimates revised upward at least 8% over the past three and six months. Here are the stocks that made the cut: EPS estimates for Las Vegas Sands have increased more than 57% over the past three months, the largest of the group. Over the past six months, that metric is up more than 85%. Since the start of the year, the stock has jumped nearly 26% as China reopens and travel returns, and Wall Street is bracing for more upside ahead. The consensus price target has increased nearly 30% over the past six months. Airline stocks United and American have also experienced strong momentum heading into the period. Wall Street has hiked EPS estimates for American about 91% the past six months, while United has seen a 46.3% uptick. Within that timeframe, analysts have also revised their price targets upward by more than 22% each. Both stocks have benefited from a rebound in travel and demand in a post-pandemic world. Analysts have lifted their EPS targets on American and United about 54% and 11%, respectively, in the past three months. Year to date, shares of both airlines have risen more than 46%. Paints and coatings giant PPG Industries , plus homebuilders NVR and D.R. Horton also made the list.